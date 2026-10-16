TSMC's Global Buildout Faces Crucial Capital Efficiency Test

MENAFN - Asia Times) TSMC expects overseas manufacturing to reduce its consolidated gross margin by nearly two percentage points in 2026, with the impact widening to three to four points later in its expansion program.

The company plans to spend $60 billion to $64 billion on capital expenditure this year. Its latest outlook calls for fourth-quarter revenue of up to $54.3 billion, putting full-year revenue growth at roughly 44% in US dollar terms. Third-quarter profit rose 69% from a year earlier.

Demand for TSMC's chips underwriting the investment program. But the pace of expansion is becoming a financial question in its own right.

On an October 15 earnings call, CEO C.C. Wei said TSMC has nearly 20 semiconductor facilities in development worldwide, including 13 advanced manufacturing and packaging fabs in Taiwan and another five or six overseas. That compares with the four or five new buildings the company would typically have under development simultaneously.

For a chip-maker whose economics have benefited from decades of concentrated production in Taiwan, geographic expansion carries a measurable cost. How much of that cost can be recovered through scale, productivity and customer demand is unclear.

TSMC reported a third-quarter gross margin of 66.4%, down from 67.7% in the preceding quarter. Management attributed the decline primarily to the initial ramp of its 2-nanometer (N2) technology, which accounted for 8% of wafer revenue.

The cost of overseas manufacturing is a separate issue. New factories require substantial investment before production begins, while labor, construction, supporting infrastructure and local supply chains operate under different cost conditions.

TSMC CFO Wendell Huang expects overseas operations to dilute consolidated gross margin by close to two percentage points for 2026. As additional facilities start production, that impact is expected to widen to three to four points later in its multiyear plan.