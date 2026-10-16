Indian IT Stocks Post Biggest Weekly Gain In 18 Years As Earnings Restore Investor Confidence

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Indian technology stocks recorded their strongest weekly performance in nearly 18 years on October 16, as better than expected quarterly results and renewed investor interest helped the sector recover from a prolonged period of weakness.

The Nifty IT index climbed approximately 11.7% over the week, marking its largest weekly gain since October 2008. The rally outpaced the broader Indian equity market, with investors returning to technology shares after concerns about global artificial intelligence valuations triggered a selloff in international technology stocks.

The recovery came as quarterly results from major Indian software exporters provided reassurance that demand for IT services remained resilient, despite uncertainty surrounding corporate spending and the long term effects of AI driven automation.

Earnings Help Rebuild Confidence

Recent results from India's largest IT services companies have helped ease some investor concerns about slowing growth. Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and HCLTech were among the stocks that contributed to the sector's strong weekly advance.

Tech Mahindra was a notable performer after reporting better than expected quarterly revenue and strong deal wins. Its results helped reinforce expectations that established IT services providers can continue securing enterprise technology projects even as clients reassess their spending priorities.

Investors have been particularly sensitive to revenue growth, operating margins and management guidance. After a period of weak sentiment, companies that demonstrate stable demand and effective cost management are attracting renewed attention.

However, a sharp share price recovery does not automatically indicate that the industry's structural challenges have disappeared. Future performance will depend on whether companies can maintain growth, convert contract wins into revenue and protect profitability.

AI Creates Opportunities and Risks

Artificial intelligence remains a central factor in the outlook for Indian IT services. Businesses are increasingly exploring AI applications to automate workflows, modernise software systems and improve operational efficiency.

These developments could create new opportunities for service providers offering AI implementation, cloud migration, data management and consulting. Indian technology companies with established enterprise relationships may benefit as organisations move from AI experimentation toward wider deployment.

At the same time, automation could put pressure on traditional billing models by reducing the time required to complete certain software development and support tasks. Competition, pricing pressure and changing client expectations could therefore affect revenue growth and margins.

Investors will be looking for evidence that AI related projects can generate additional business rather than simply replace existing services.

What Could Determine the Next Move

Despite the rally, the sustainability of the recovery remains uncertain. Global economic conditions, corporate technology budgets, currency movements and interest rate expectations could influence demand for Indian IT services.

Upcoming earnings updates will be important in determining whether recent results represent the beginning of a broader improvement or a temporary rebound following heavy selling.

For investors, the key distinction is between a valuation recovery and a lasting improvement in business fundamentals. If companies continue to deliver stronger revenue, stable margins and healthy deal pipelines, confidence could strengthen further. If growth disappoints, the sector may struggle to maintain its recent gains.

The latest rally shows that earnings performance still matters in a market increasingly focused on AI disruption. The next phase will depend on whether Indian IT companies can turn improved sentiment into sustained financial growth.