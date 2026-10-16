Bitget Lists Neosoul (DNA) For Spot Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the addition of NeoSoul (DNA) in the Innovation Zone for spot trading. Trading for the DNA/USDT pair will open on October 16, 2026, 11:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from October 17, 2026, 11:00 (UTC).

NeoSoul is building the trust and reputation infrastructure for the emerging AI agent economy, where AI agents increasingly participate in trading, transactions and other financial activities. Built on BNB Chain, the protocol records each agent's predictions, checks them against real-world outcomes, and turns that track record into portable on-chain reputation. This gives users and applications a verifiable way to decide which agents to trust and what they are allowed to do.

The NeoSoul ecosystem also includes NeoTrade, an agent-based trading execution platform, and evoevo, a data and evaluation network designed to support agent development through performance feedback. Its native token, DNA, is intended to facilitate payments for agent services, skills and data, alongside governance and security staking functions. NeoSoul is backed by a strong roster of crypto-native investors, closing an $11 million pre-Series A round led by MH Ventures, with participation from Amber Group, ArkStream Capital, 0G Foundation, Kirin Capital, CatcherVC, and New Oak International. This followed a $4 million seed round earlier in the year.

Bitget's Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget's listing highlights a different tier of assets-projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of NeoSoul (DNA) further broadens these opportunities, strengthening Bitget's role in expanding access to next-generation DeFi infrastructure and liquidity-driven blockchain ecosystems within a unified trading environment.

For more details on NeoSoul (DNA), visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGPTM. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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