Toll Brothers Announces New Lakefront Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Clermont, Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toll Brothers at Cypress Reserve offers lakeside living with resort-inspired amenities

CLERMONT, Fla., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Central Florida community, Toll Brothers at Cypress Reserve, is coming soon to Clermont, Florida. Nestled along the serene shoreline of Sumner Lake, this exclusive lakefront community will feature meticulously designed homes and resort-inspired amenities. Site work is underway at 3715 Willow Flower Street in Clermont, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in early 2027.

Toll Brothers at Cypress Reserve will deliver a master-planned lifestyle with thoughtfully crafted one- and two-story home designs on spacious 65-foot-wide home sites, many of which offer the opportunity for private docks. Homes will feature 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 5 bathrooms, and 3-car garages, with pricing anticipated from the mid-$800,000s. Each home will be built with the quality, craftsmanship, and exceptional standards for which Toll Brothers is known.









Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

"We are thrilled to introduce Toll Brothers at Cypress Reserve, a community that exemplifies the best of lakeside living with luxury homes and vibrant amenities in a picturesque setting," said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Central Florida. "This community highlights the exceptional lifestyle Toll Brothers is proud to offer in the sought-after Clermont area."

Residents of Toll Brothers at Cypress Reserve will enjoy exclusive access to a wide range of resort-inspired amenities, including a luxurious clubhouse, a fitness center, a resort-style pool, tennis and pickleball courts, a playground, and a dog park. The community's idyllic lakeside setting, enhanced by lush preserve views, provides an unparalleled environment for relaxation and recreation.









Located just minutes from Clermont's historic downtown, Toll Brothers at Cypress Reserve offers convenient access to shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as major commuter routes including SR-50, US-27, and the Florida Turnpike.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Toll Brothers at Cypress Reserve, call (877) 431-0444 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)