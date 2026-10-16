Biomerica Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results
|Selected Financial Results
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|August 31, 2026
|August 31, 2025
|($ in millions, except percentages)
|Revenue
|$ 1.3
|$ 1.4
|Gross margin
|8 %
|31 %
|Operating expenses
|$ 1.3
|$ 1.5
|Operating loss
|($ 1.2 )
|($ 1.1 )
|Net (loss) income
|($ 1.2 )
|$ 0.0
About Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA )
Biomerica, Inc. ( ) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point-of-care (in home and in physicians' offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. Biomerica's products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where Biomerica has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development. Biomerica's Board of Directors continues to evaluate potential strategic opportunities with the goal of maximizing long-term shareholder value.
About inFoods® IBS
The inFoods® IBS test involves a simple blood collection procedure and is designed to assess a patient's above normal immunoreactivity to specific foods. Instead of difficult-to-manage broad dietary restrictions, physicians can now use the inFoods® IBS information to make targeted, patient-specific recommendations about specific foods that, when removed from the diet, may alleviate IBS symptoms such as pain, bloating, diarrhea and constipation. Further information about Biomerica's patented inFoods® Technology Platform can be found at: The inFoods® IBS clinical study was performed at several prominent centers including Mayo Clinic, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Inc. - a Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, and the University of Michigan. The clinical results for the Abdominal Pain Intensity (API) responder endpoint of >30% showed a statistically significant improvement for IBS patients in the treatment diet arm compared with patients in the placebo diet arm (p-value of 0.0246). The improvement in the treatment arm compared with the placebo arm is considered clinically significant and is similar to, and in some cases better than, that reported for currently marketed drugs.
For more information about inFoods® IBS, visit .
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to Biomerica's current and future cash position, balance sheet, cost savings, sales, revenues, overhead, expenses, cost of goods, operations, and earnings; Biomerica's need for raising additional capital; Biomerica's expected sales growth for Biomerica's inFoods® IBS product, hp+detectTM product, CDM offerings and other existing products; and diversification of Biomerica's revenue streams. Such forward-looking information is based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results. Such important risks and uncertainties include, among others: earnings and other financial results; results of studies testing the efficacy of Biomerica's inFoods tests and other products; regulatory approvals necessary prior to commercialization of Biomerica's products; availability of Biomerica's test kits and other products; capacity, shipping logistics, resource and other constraints on our suppliers; dependence on our third party manufacturers; dependence on international shipping carriers; governmental import/export regulations; demand for our various tests and other products; competition from other similar products and from competitors that have significantly more financial and other resources available to them; governmental virus control regulations that make it difficult or impossible for Biomerica to maintain current operations; regulatory compliance and oversight, and Biomerica's ability to obtain patent protection on any aspects of its diagnostic or therapeutic technologies; fluctuations in Biomerica's operating results due to its business model and expansion plans; downturns in international and/or national economies; Biomerica's ability to raise additional capital; the competitive environment in which Biomerica will be competing; and Biomerica's dependence on strategic relationships. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Biomerica's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), and available on the SEC's website ( ). In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Biomerica.
Biomerica is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.
Corporate Contact:
Zack Irani
949-645-2111
...
Source: Biomerica, Inc.
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