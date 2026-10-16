BCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BAYONNE, N.J., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the“Company”), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank (the“Bank”), announced today that it will report its third quarter 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29, 2026. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.
Interested investors are invited to dial 1-833-461-5787 using conference ID 505095944 to participate in the call. To access the dial-in pre-registration link for the call please register here
A replay of the call will be available at .
About BCB Bancorp, Inc.
Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has twenty-two branch offices in Bayonne, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and four branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to .
| CONTACT:
| RYAN BLAKE,
|
| EVP, COO
JAWAD CHAUDHRY,
EVP, CFO
|
| (800) 680-6872
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