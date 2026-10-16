Incora Recognized As Employer Of Choice On Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces For Trust 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award recognizes the best workplaces based on their commitment to a culture of integrity and transparency









FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incora, a leading provider of supply chain management solutions, is thrilled to announce that the company has been awarded top ranks on Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Trust 2026 list. The award comes as a result of one of the country's largest independent employee studies, with scoring based on employee trust, recommendations, workplace categories and 37 million online employee review data points.

Incora's company culture is its highest priority, with an emphasis on recognizing and rewarding performance and empowering teammates to be themselves every day. A people-centric philosophy is underpinned by strong engagement, consistent communication, and opportunities for personal development.

“Our values at Incora are deeply rooted in courage, collaboration, commitment, and community,” said David Coleal, CEO of Incora.“Ultimately, by empowering and upskilling our people, we are able to achieve ambitious goals set for the company and simplify the complex for our customers.”

Incora received top marks with five out of five possible stars in the 1,000–2,500 Employees category. Companies are unable to nominate or sponsor the ranking, so the award independently validates Incora's value as an employer of choice. During a time of rapid technological change with ever-increasing integration of AI and automation, it is more important than ever for companies to lead with transparency and a people-first attitude.

As Incora looks to continue expanding into the global supply chain market, the company is keeping workforce development top of mind. Near-sourcing supply chains and putting people near the products and customers they work with every day ensures smooth operations and investment in customer relationships.

First and foremost, Incora's people are what set the company apart. The award for America's Greatest Workplaces for Trust 2026 proves that when a company prioritizes its people, its customers are often those that benefit the most.

About Incora

Incora is a leading provider of comprehensive supply chain management services to the global aerospace and other industries. Beginning with a strong foundation in aerospace and defense, Incora also utilizes its supply chain expertise to serve industrial manufacturing, marine, pharmaceutical and beyond. Incora incorporates itself into customers' businesses, managing all aspects of supply chain from procurement and inventory management to logistics and on-site customer services. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with a global footprint that includes 68 locations in 19 countries and more than 3,800 employees. For more information, please visit incora.com.

Media Contact:

Karen Hamill

Communications Strategy Group (CSG)

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at .