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CSW Industrials Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.30 Per Share


Date: 2026-10-16 08:31:32

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE: CSW) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend is payable on November 13, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 30, 2026.

Details
Dividend Amount: $0.30
Record Date: October 30, 2026
Payable Date: November 13, 2026

About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSW provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit

Investor Relations
Alexa Huerta
Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer
214-489-7113
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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