Tradebeyond Opens Registration For 16Th Annual Global Sourcing Summit

TradeBeyond's annual Global Sourcing Summit will feature thought leaders from nearly a dozen companies.

This event brings together senior executives from retailers, brands, and importers for a day of industry insights and executive discussions

- Michael Hung, CEO, TradeBeyondNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TradeBeyond, retail's leading provider of supply chain solutions, announced that registration is now open for the 16th Annual Global Sourcing Summit, taking place on November 11, 2026, at the Cordis Hotel in Kowloon, Hong Kong.Themed“Global Sourcing Transformation: From Resilience to Growth,” the invitation-only event will bring together senior executives from retailers, brands, and importers for a day of industry insights, executive discussions, and networking focused on the future of global sourcing.Now in its 16th year, the Global Sourcing Summit is TradeBeyond's flagship industry event, connecting supply chain and sourcing leaders to exchange ideas, explore emerging trends, and share strategies for navigating a complex global marketplace.The 2026 speaker lineup includes executives and thought leaders from Carrefour Global Sourcing and TradeBeyond. Confirmed speakers include:.Rene Lei, Head of Digital, Carrefour Global Sourcing.Adrien Charrier, Head of Quality (Hardline & Textile), Packaging and Costing, Carrefour Global Sourcing.Xavier Laforge, Global Quality & Production Manager, Oakley Apparel, Footwear and Accessories.Vivian Lee, Managing Director, VP Global Sourcing, 511.Marc Compagnon, President, Asia, Centric Brands.Michelle Robinson, Regional Technical Manager, NEXT Sourcing.Anson Bailey, Head of Consumer & Retail, KPMG.Sven Jasper, Chief Digital Officer, Otto International.Lamberto Tarin, Global Product Sourcing Manager, H&M Group“Global sourcing leaders are looking beyond resilience to identify new opportunities for growth, innovation and greater supply chain visibility,” said Michael Hung, CEO at TradeBeyond.“The Global Sourcing Summit provides a forum for executives to share practical insights and explore how technology, compliance and stronger supply chain partnerships are shaping what comes next.”The agenda will cover the state of global sourcing, emerging markets, extended supply chain digitization, sourcing strategy, regulatory risk, digital product passports, artificial intelligence, and supply chain innovation. The program will also include fireside chats, case studies, and networking opportunities.The event is invitation-only and exclusively open to qualified retailers, brands, and importers. Registration applications are subject to approval.To learn more about the event and submit a registration request, visit pages/gss-registration.About TradeBeyondRetail's leading extended supply chain management solutions provider, TradeBeyond helps brands and retailers streamline product development and sourcing all the way through order, production, and delivery. Through innovative sourcing management, extended product lifecycle management (PLM), and production and order management solutions, TradeBeyond empowers more efficient, responsible supply chains for many of the world's largest retailers. TradeBeyond is also the provider of Pivot88, retail's most trusted quality, compliance, and traceability platform. For more information, visit tradebeyond.# # #

Daniel Demaree

DPR Group, Inc

+1 240-686-1000

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TradeBeyond Opens Registration for 16th Annual Global Sourcing Summit News Provided By DPR Group, Inc October 16, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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