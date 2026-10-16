Ticketscandy Adds Cash App Pay, Afterpay And Flexible Billing Fields To Ticket Checkout

New payment methods

New payment options and billing address controls give event organizers more ways to serve ticket buyers and simplify online checkout.

- Dmitry YarchukLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TicketsCandy has added Cash App Pay, Afterpay and new billing address controls to its ticket checkout. The updates give organizers more ways to accept payments and let them shorten checkout by removing address fields they do not need.The release arrives as organizers prepare for fall festivals, theater productions and holiday events. It addresses two practical parts of buying tickets online, how customers pay and how much information they must enter before placing an order.“Selling tickets takes work, and checkout should make that work pay off,” said Dmitry Yarchuk, CEO of TicketsCandy.“These updates give organizers more choice. They can offer a payment method their customers already use, let eligible buyers spread out a purchase and keep the form as short as their event needs.”Cash App Pay lets eligible US customers purchase tickets using their Cash App account. Buyers shopping on a computer scan a QR code with their phone. On supported mobile devices, they approve the payment in Cash App. This gives people who already use the app a familiar way to pay without entering card details at checkout.For an organizer promoting a concert through social media, the option can make the move from a mobile event link to payment more convenient. Cash App Pay uses the organizer's existing Square connection and is available for eligible US online purchases.Afterpay gives eligible buyers the option to spread the cost of a ticket order over installments. Its standard Pay in 4 plan divides a purchase into four payments over six weeks. Organizers receive the order amount through Square, minus applicable fees, on their usual transfer schedule without waiting for the buyer to finish paying.For example, a family booking several tickets or a customer purchasing a festival pass could use installments to spread the expense. The organizer can offer that choice without tracking payment dates or collecting each installment.Online Afterpay is available to eligible Square accounts in the United States, Canada and Australia, with Clearpay available in the United Kingdom. Both new online payment options are off by default, so organizers choose whether to offer them.Where Square supports it, organizers can also accept Afterpay in person through compatible Square devices after enabling the service in Square. Cash App Pay is limited to online checkout within TicketsCandy.The new billing address settings give organizers control over which address fields appear and which must be completed. An organizer that does not need a customer's mailing address can remove those fields, reducing typing for buyers on phones. Another organizer can keep the details needed for its records.Hiding every billing address field removes the separate Billing Details section. Country remains required whenever it is displayed, and the ZIP or postal code field within Square's card form remains in place. Organizers can review the information they actually use and keep their checkout focused on those needs.The release follows TicketsCandy's removal of the $9.95 monthly subscription charge from all its apps. Organizers can use those tools without adding monthly app costs to their event budgets. TicketsCandy's standard online service fee is 0.9% in the United States and Canada, with separate payment processing fees. This approach gives organizers room to choose the tools and payment options that fit their events while keeping recurring costs down.TicketsCandy provides online and in-person ticketing for events and attractions, with tools for ticket sales, attendee check-in and event management.

Mike Wazowski

TicketsCandy

+ 1-800-557-5938

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TicketsCandy Adds Cash App Pay, Afterpay and Flexible Billing Fields to Ticket Checkout News Provided By Atavion October 16, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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