Bitventures Limited Files Annual Report On Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2026

BitVentures Limited Logo

Technology company advancing its business tranformation strategy; building growth businesses in e-commerce and digital assets.

BitVentures Limited (NASDAQ:BVC)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BitVentures Limited (Nasdaq: BVC) (“BitVentures” or the“Company”), a technology company focused on developing early-stage technology businesses, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”).During fiscal year 2026, the Company continued to advance its business restructuring initiatives, and built out its two principal growth segments in digital assets and e-commerce. The Company has completed its exit from its legacy wealth management and asset management businesses in mainland China and Hong Kong. In January 2026, the Company launched its cryptocurrency mining operations and began installing cryptocurrency mining hashrates across multiple datacenters in the United States. During the year, the Company also restructured its share capital and terminated its ADR program, and its ordinary shares now trade directly on the Nasdaq Capital Market.The annual report, including the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, is available on the SEC's website at and on the Company's investor relations website at . Shareholders may request a hard copy of the annual report free of charge by contacting....About BitVentures LimitedBitVentures Limited (Nasdaq: BVC) is a technology-focused company. The Company is actively developing technology businesses in verticals including e-commerce, digital assets, and other areas of consumer and enterprise technology. The Company believes that early-stage technology ventures may offer exceptional growth opportunities, and seeks to identify and nurture such high-potential ventures. For more information, please visit .Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains statements that may constitute“forward-looking” statements pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“forecast,”“plan,”“project,”“potential,”“continue,”“ongoing,”“expect,”“aim,”“believe,”“intend,”“may,”“should,”“will,”“is/are likely to,”“could” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.Investor Contact:BitVentures LimitedEmail:...

Investor Relations

BitVentures Limited

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BitVentures Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2026 News Provided By BitVentures Limited October 16, 2026, 12:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.