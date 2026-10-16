Perkins Griddle & Go Makes U.S. Debut In Flemington, New Jersey, Bringing A New Era Of Perkins To The Garden State

The fast-casual concept opens its first U.S. location on Oct. 19

FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new chapter in Perkins history begins Oct. 19, when Perkins Griddle & Go opens its first U.S. location in Flemington, New Jersey. The milestone marks the highly anticipated U.S. debut of Perkins next-generation fast-casual concept and the brand's return to the Garden State, led by local franchisees Giuseppe and Nicole Lahara.Blending more than 65 years of Perkins heritage with a modern approach to convenience, Perkins Griddle & Go brings the familiar flavors guests know and love into a fast casual experience designed for today's busy lifestyles. From breakfast on the way to work to a satisfying lunch, dinner or an afternoon bakery treat, the new concept makes it easier than ever for guests to enjoy Perkins throughout the day."Bringing Perkins Griddle & Go to New Jersey is an incredibly exciting milestone for our company," said Matt Carpenter, President of Perkins Restaurant and Bakery. "We're taking everything people have loved about Perkins for generations and bringing it to life in a completely new way. Flemington is where this next chapter begins, and we're excited to welcome guests back to Perkins while introducing a new generation to the brand."For the Laharas, the opening represents more than a new business venture. Longtime Perkins fans and New Jersey residents, the couple is bringing a brand they have loved for years back to their home state while building a family business they hope will become a lasting legacy for their four children.The Flemington café is the first of 16 Perkins Griddle & Go locations the Laharas have committed to developing across New Jersey, following the expansion of their original 10-unit franchise agreement to include additional locations in Monmouth and Ocean counties."Nicole and I have always loved Perkins, so the opportunity to bring the brand back to New Jersey and be part of its next chapter means a great deal to our family," said Giuseppe Lahara, franchisee of Perkins Griddle & Go. "We're building something our children can one day grow into and carry forward as part of our legacy."A Fresh Take on a Perkins FavoriteDesigned to meet the needs of today's consumers without losing the comfort and hospitality that have defined Perkins for decades, Griddle & Go offers a streamlined, fast-casual experience with the flexibility to fit any occasion. After placing their order at the counter or self-service kiosks, guests can grab a quick bite or settle into the café-style dining room for a more leisurely visit.The concept brings together the best of Perkins signature menu with new offerings created specifically for the fast-casual format, including a Pork Roll sandwich and breakfast burrito. Guests can look forward to classic breakfast favorites, alongside specialty Griddle Greats, made-to-order breakfast sandwiches, lighter fare, burgers and sandwiches. The menu also features the bakery treats that have made Perkins a household name, including its iconic Mammoth Muffins, cinnamon rolls, cookies, brownies and signature pies.With breakfast, lunch and dinner options available throughout the day, Griddle & Go delivers the variety and value of Perkins in a convenient new format. Its modern design, compact footprint and flexible service model make it an exciting addition to the brand's portfolio, creating new opportunities to bring Perkins to more communities.For more information about Perkins Griddle & Go, visit .About Perkins Restaurant & BakeryPerkins Restaurant & Bakery has been a beloved family dining destination for more than 65 years, known for its all-day breakfast, hearty meals, and fresh-baked pies made daily. Perkins serves up American classics of yesterday that meet the tastes of guests today, generously portioned and priced just right. With locations across the U.S. and Canada, Perkins continues to serve up classic comfort food and moments that matter.

Brianne Badenjki

Ink Link Marketing

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Perkins Griddle & Go Makes U.S. Debut in Flemington, New Jersey, bringing a New Era of Perkins to the Garden State News Provided By Ink Link Marketing October 16, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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