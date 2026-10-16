Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Investment/Conference

Best Family Business Deal 2026 – Award Recognizes the Strategic Acquisition of a Majority Stake in the Iconic Luxury Brand BOGNER (news with additional features)

16.10.2026 / 14:10 CET/CEST

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Best Family Business Deal 2026 Award Recognizes the Strategic Acquisition of a Majority Stake in the Iconic Luxury Brand BOGNER Emmerich, October 16, 2026 – Katjes International has been recognized for its acquisition of Willy Bogner GmbH at this year's M&A Awards, presented by the German Mergers & Acquisitions Association (BMA). The award ceremony took place in Berlin on October 15, 2026. The acquisition marks an important milestone in Katjes International's long-term growth strategy. As a European brand holding company, Katjes International focuses on acquiring and sustainably developing established brands with strong recognition and attractive growth potential. “BOGNER is an iconic brand with tremendous future potential. This award reinforces our commitment to successfully guiding strong brands into the future,” says Tobias Bachmüller, Managing Shareholder of Katjes International. The successful execution of the transaction also highlights Katjes International's M&A expertise.“The acquisition of BOGNER is an excellent example of our consistent M&A strategy. Receiving this award is a special recognition of the efforts of everyone involved and our expertise in executing complex acquisitions,” adds Stephan Milde, CFO of Katjes International. The M&A Awards are presented annually by the German Mergers & Acquisitions Association in cooperation with M&A REVIEW, recognizing outstanding transactions and exceptional achievements in the field of mergers and acquisitions. CONTACT

Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG

Tel.: +49 (0) 2822/601-700

Fax: +49 (0) 2822/601-125

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Website: ABOUT KATJES INTERNATIONAL

Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG, together with its two legally independent sister companies, Katjes Fassin GmbH & Co. KG and Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG, form the Katjes Group ("Katjes Group"). Katjes International acquires companies with strong and established consumer goods brands in Europe. For more information, visit INFORMATION AND EXPLANATIONS OF THE ISSUER CONCERNING THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

To the extent that this release contains forward-looking statements, these statements are based on plans, estimates and projections currently available to Katjes International. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Katjes International assumes no obligation to update or develop such statements in light of new information or future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A variety of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Additional features:

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