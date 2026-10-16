Sharjah Media City (Shams) And Origo Studios Partner To Advance Shams Production Hub



EQS-Media / 16.10.2026 / 14:11 CET/CEST



Partnership formalised at MIPCOM Cannes to transfer studio expertise and strengthen international production cooperation. Shams Production Hub First phase, featuring five purpose-built sound stages, scheduled to commence in Q1 2027. CANNES, France - Sharjah Media City (Shams), a leading UAE freezone authority, and Origo Studios, one of Hungary's leading film studio complexes, have formalised a strategic partnership at MIPCOM Cannes to support the development of Shams Production Hub in Sharjah, UAE. Under the agreement, Origo Studios will deliver a three-phase training and knowledge-transfer programme to prepare the Shams team to operate the facility in line with international standards. Training will include online sessions, hands-on learning at Origo Studios in Budapest, and on-site guidance in Sharjah. The programme will cover studio operations, art department management, post-production, business development and sales, finance and production incentives, backlot operations, technical infrastructure, governance, and sustainable production practices. Shams Production Hub will feature five purpose-built sound stages, each measuring approximately 1,710 square metres. Its first phase scheduled to commence in Q1 2027. The partnership also builds on growing business ties between Hungary and Sharjah. Shams currently hosts 67 companies registered by Hungarian businesses and investors, including 31 with media-related activities. H.E. Rashid Abdalla Al Obad, Director General of Shams, said:“Our vision for the Shams Production Hub goes beyond developing world-class production infrastructure. We want to build the expertise, operational capabilities and industry relationships needed to support productions at every stage of their lifecycle. Our partnership with Origo Studios enables our team to learn from an established European studio environment and bring that knowledge to Sharjah, while strengthening connections between the UAE and international production markets. It reflects our commitment to developing a sustainable, globally connected media and creative ecosystem that creates opportunities for talent and businesses.” Dr. Márta Fekszi Horváth, CEO of Origo Studios, said:“We are pleased to partner with Sharjah Media City at an important stage in the development of the Shams Production Hub. Building a successful production ecosystem requires more than world-class facilities; it requires strong operational expertise, practical experience and a deep understanding of the production industry. Through this partnership, we look forward to sharing our knowledge and experience with the Shams team and supporting their journey towards establishing a production hub capable of serving local, regional and international productions. We also see strong potential for this partnership to develop further, with continued cooperation between our teams across operational and development matters.” The agreement establishes a foundation for further cooperation in studio development, technical expertise, knowledge exchange and potential international production opportunities, subject to mutual agreement.

For more information please contact: Mr. Mohab Mazen ...

Issuer: Sharjah Media City (Shams)

Key word(s): Entertainment Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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