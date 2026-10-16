CM Shivakumar Welcomes Sudha Yadav, The Second Woman Governor Of Karnataka

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 16 (IANS) Karnataka getting its second woman Governor is a significant day for the state, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Friday, welcoming the newly-appointed Governor Dr. Sudha Yadav and expressing confidence in working together with renewed enthusiasm.

Speaking at a reception for Yadav and a farewell function for outgoing Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha, CM Shivakumar said the state had earlier worked with V.S. Ramadevi, its first woman Governor, and was now looking forward to working with Yadav.

“We have had the opportunity to work with Karnataka's first woman Governor, Ramadevi. Now, we have the opportunity to work with Dr. Sudha Yadav. Let us work together with renewed enthusiasm,” he said, congratulating Yadav on taking oath as Governor on her birthday.

CM Shivakumar thanked Gehlot for his cooperation during his five-year tenure and said he had worked well with the state government.

“Karnataka is known for its rich culture. During his tenure, Gehlot became familiar with the state's governance, culture, traditions and people. Today, he has handed over the responsibility to Dr. Sudha Yadav,” he said.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had informed him over the phone about Yadav's appointment as Governor. He said he had conveyed to them that the state government had largely accepted the Governor's decisions.

CM Shivakumar also invited Yadav to visit Mysuru during the Dasara festivities, describing the festival as a reflection of Karnataka's culture and traditions.

Recalling his association with the outgoing Governor, Shivakumar said Gehlot had supported the state government and provided guidance on several matters aimed at improving people's lives.

“Gehlot not only supported the government but also guided us on improving the lives of the people of the state,” he said.

He added that Karnataka was making significant contributions to the country in various sectors, including the economy, technology and good governance.

The Chief Minister also appreciated state officials for their efforts in delivering governance of national and international standards and thanked Gehlot for his cooperation.

“We are all with you, and we thank you for your cooperation,” he said.

It can be recalled that senior BJP leader Dr. Sudha Yadav was sworn in as the 20th Governor of Karnataka at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru earlier on Friday. She is the second woman to hold the constitutional post in the state, after V.S. Ramadevi, who served as Governor from 1999 to 2002.

Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Vibhu Bakhru administered the oath of office to Sudha Yadav in the presence of CM Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara and other dignitaries.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and outgoing Governor Gehlot were among those present at the ceremony.

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, Sudha Yadav paid floral tributes at the National Military Memorial in Bengaluru. Following the ceremony, Gehlot felicitated the new Governor, while CM Shivakumar presented her with a bouquet.

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Sudha Yadav as the Governor of Karnataka on October 12.

Gehlot had served as Karnataka Governor since July 21, 2021.

Sudha Yadav hails from Haryana and has held several key positions in the BJP. She served as a Member of Parliament representing Mahendragarh from 1999 to 2004 and later held the post of BJP national secretary. She also headed the party's Other Backward Classes (OBC) Morcha.

She was a member of the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) from 2019 to 2022. In August 2022, she was inducted into the BJP's Parliamentary Board, the party's highest decision-making body.