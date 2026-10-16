Gujarat CM Takes Stock Of Projects In Dholera Region Airport Targets Year-End Launch

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 16 (IANS) The Dholera International Airport in Ahmedabad district, Gujarat, is expected to become operational by the end of this year, while a Rs 20,667 crore semi-high-speed railway line connecting Ahmedabad with the emerging industrial hub has been approved, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was informed during a review of infrastructure projects in Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR).

Patel visited Dholera to assess the progress of industrial, urban and social infrastructure projects, including the Tata Electronics semiconductor fabrication facility, being developed as part of the region's planned semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem.

A calibration flight recently landed successfully at Dholera International Airport, marking progress towards its operationalisation.

The airport, along with the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, is expected to strengthen connectivity to the region, which is being developed as a centre for advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies.

The proposed 134-km Ahmedabad-Dholera semi-high-speed double railway line, estimated to cost Rs 20,667 crore, has been approved to provide faster connectivity between Ahmedabad, Dholera SIR, the airport and Lothal.

A separate 23-km Bhimnath-Dholera Logistics Hub railway line is also being developed. During the visit, Patel reviewed the construction of the Tata Electronics Semiconductor Fabrication Facility, a key component of the planned semiconductor ecosystem.

The facility is expected to support semiconductor manufacturing, ancillary industries, technology companies and skilled employment.

The Chief Minister also inspected social infrastructure being developed in the activation area of Dholera SIR to cater to residents and employees of industries coming up in the region.

The facilities include a 200-bed multi-speciality hospital, an integrated school, a fire station, a 42-room guest house, a food court with a capacity of 600 people, a tent city with 50 tents, a hotel, and residential and commercial projects.

Patel also reviewed a plantation initiative being undertaken by the Forest Department in collaboration with the Sadbhavana Trust.

The project involves planting more than 1.11 lakh saplings across 53 hectares of green space.

He assessed the use of the 'drum plantation' technique, which is intended to improve tree survival rates, and reviewed the initiative in the context of balancing industrial development with environmental considerations.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex, under construction at Lothal, as part of the state government's on-site assessment of major development projects being taken forward under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

During the visit, Dholera Industrial City Development Limited (DICDL) Managing Director Dr Kuldeep Arya gave a detailed presentation on the progress of Dholera SIR.

It covered industrial and urban infrastructure, social amenities, connectivity projects and the region's future development roadmap.

Dholera is being developed as a semiconductor manufacturing hub, with the proposed industrial ecosystem supported by transport links and facilities for people working and living in the region.