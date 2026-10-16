Gujarat Expands Subsidised Meal Scheme To 394 Centres, Targets 45,000 Workers Daily

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 16 (IANS) Gujarat has expanded its subsidised meal scheme for construction workers by opening 101 new 'Shramik Annapurna' centres across 28 districts, taking the total number of centres to 394 across all 34 districts and raising the target for daily meal distribution to around 45,000, a government statement said on Friday.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel e-inaugurated the new centres on Friday as part of the state's 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'.

He also served meals to workers at an Annapurna centre near Chanakyapuri Bridge in Ahmedabad, participated in voluntary service and interacted with workers.

The expansion is expected to increase daily meal distribution by approximately 10,000, from the earlier average of more than 35,000 meals. The scheme provides meals to construction workers and their family members at a nominal rate of Rs five per person.

Launched in 2017 by the Gujarat Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board under the Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department, the scheme aims to make nutritious food accessible to workers who contribute to the state's construction and infrastructure sectors.

Before the latest expansion, 293 centres were operational across 20 districts. More than five crore meals have been distributed under the scheme since its launch, according to the state government.

The meals typically comprise roti, vegetables, pulses, rice, pickle, chillies and jaggery. Sweets such as sukhdi and sheera are served once a week.

The scheme also includes doorstep meal delivery at construction sites to make the service more accessible. The facility is available at sites where more than 50 workers wish to avail themselves of the scheme.

Around 27 lakh meals have been distributed at construction sites through this arrangement so far. The new centres were inaugurated in different districts in the presence of state government ministers, Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Assembly.

The expansion comes amid public welfare programmes being organised to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public service, dedication and governance.

The state government said the initiative was being undertaken in the spirit of 'Seva Hi Sadhana'.

The Gujarat Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board implements 23 schemes for construction workers, covering areas such as healthcare, housing, education, transport and social security.

The Shramik Annapurna Yojana is one of these welfare measures. Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department Secretary Lochan Sehra and city BJP president Prerak Shah attended the event, along with officials and workers.