Student Skips Tuition To Play Garba, Teacher Hilariously Catches Him Off Guard At Venue WATCH

An unexpected encounter at a Garba event in India has become a viral sensation after a student, who had reportedly skipped his tuition class, was caught red-handed by his teacher. The incident, posted by the Instagram account 'desimomentss' on October 14, 2026, quickly garnered significant attention, highlighting a humorous and relatable situation for many students.

The core of the viral tale revolves around a young student's decision to bypass his scheduled tuition class. Instead of attending his academic session, he opted to partake in the vibrant and festive atmosphere of a Garba celebration. He likely believed he could enjoy the traditional music and energetic dance forms without drawing any unwelcome attention, especially from his educators, and thought he could enjoy the music and dance without being noticed.

The Unforeseen Interruption

However, his well-laid plans for an evening of uninhibited revelry took an unforeseen and dramatic turn. His tuition teacher, in an astonishing twist of events, unexpectedly showed up at the very same Garba venue.

This awkward yet amusing situation quickly became the subject of an Instagram update. The 'desimomentss' account, in sharing the incident, posed a question to its followers regarding the potential excuses the student might offer for his absence from class. This video has been posted by many other pages on social media, adding to the viral factor.

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A post shared by desimomentss | news | update | India | (@desimomentss)

Here's How Netizen's Reacted!

It took no time for the netizens to react to this hilarious viral video. One user wrote, "The way they stare each other got me." Another user wrote, "But what the teacher is doing there." One more comment read, "They got a funny chemistry." While another comment read, "Reminds me of that video, "Jimmy pulls up in his blue Chevy Nova"