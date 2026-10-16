Coconut Milk Rasam Recipe: Try This Creamy And Flavourful Twist To Regular Rasam

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Do you want a break from your regular rasam? You can easily make this flavourful coconut milk rasam at home. We use pepper, cumin, garlic, tomatoes, and tamarind to give this dish a rich aroma. Try this creamy twist today and surprise your family.

You probably make tomato, pepper, or garlic rasam all the time. You should try this unique coconut milk rasam at home this time.

The spicy kick of pepper, cumin, and garlic blends perfectly with the mild sweetness of coconut milk. You can mix this flavourful rasam with hot rice or just drink it like soup. You can easily make this recipe at home.

This recipe will definitely impress anyone who loves a good twist to their regular meals. Let us look at the ingredients and the step-by-step process.

For the rasam masala:



Pepper - 1 teaspoon

Cumin - 1 teaspoon

Garlic - 5 to 8 cloves Curry leaves - a few

For the rasam:



Thick coconut milk (first milk) - 1 cup

Thin coconut milk (second milk) - 1.5 cups

Tomato - 1

Tamarind - a small lemon-sized ball

Turmeric powder - 1/4 teaspoon

Salt - to taste

Coriander leaves - a few Curry leaves - a few

For tempering:



Ghee or coconut oil - 2 teaspoons

Mustard seeds - 1/2 teaspoon

Urad dal - 1/2 teaspoon

Cumin - 1/2 teaspoon

Dry red chillies - 2 Asafoetida powder - a pinch

Extract the coconut milk

You must first grate the coconut and grind it well in a mixer. You can then filter this to extract the thick first coconut milk. You need to add a little water to the leftover grated coconut, grind it again, and filter it to get the thin second coconut milk. Keep both extracts aside.

Grind the rasam masala

You need to add pepper, cumin, garlic, and a few curry leaves to a mixer jar. You must grind these ingredients into a coarse paste. You can keep this masala aside. This freshly ground paste gives the rasam its signature spicy aroma.

Temper the spices

You must heat a pan on the stove and add coconut oil or ghee. You can add mustard seeds once the oil gets hot and let them crackle. You should then add urad dal, cumin, dry red chillies, asafoetida powder, and curry leaves to temper the dish.

Sauté the tomato

You can now add the chopped tomato to the pan and sauté it well. You should add turmeric powder and salt once the tomato turns soft and loses its raw smell. You must mash the tomatoes completely while cooking to enhance the taste of the rasam.

Add the ground masala

You must add the coarsely ground pepper, cumin, and garlic masala to the pan next. You should stir and sauté the mixture on a medium flame for about 1 to 2 minutes. You only need to cook this until the raw smell disappears and a rich aroma fills your kitchen.

Add the tamarind extract

You need to soak the tamarind in water, extract the juice, and filter it. You must pour this tamarind extract into the pan and mix everything well. You should let the mixture boil on a medium flame until the raw smell of the tamarind completely goes away.

Add the second coconut milk

You can pour the thin second coconut milk into the pan once the tamarind extract boils well. You must keep the stove on a medium flame and heat the rasam until it starts to boil gently. You should ensure the rasam does not reduce too much at this stage.

Add the first coconut milk

You must now add the thick first coconut milk and stir the rasam gently. You should turn off the stove immediately when the rasam heats up and small bubbles appear at the edges. You can finally garnish the dish with fresh coriander leaves.

Important tip: You must never boil the rasam for a long time after adding the first coconut milk. The coconut milk will curdle if you do so. You should just heat it gently and turn off the stove.

Your delicious coconut milk rasam is now ready. The spicy pepper, aromatic garlic, tangy tomato, and creamy coconut milk create a wonderful balance of flavours. You should try this simple recipe if you want to serve something different to your family.

Tips for a tasty coconut milk rasam:



You should balance the pepper, cumin, and garlic to get the perfect taste.

You will get the best aroma and flavour if you use freshly extracted homemade coconut milk.

You must not add too much tamarind, as the sourness will hide the mild sweetness of the coconut milk.

You should add the first coconut milk at the very end and avoid boiling it. You can serve this hot rasam with rice. You can also pair it with appalam or potato fry for a great meal.