Azerbaijan's Chairmanship Extension Reflects Global Standing, MP Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The extension of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) for another two years reflects the country's international standing, its contribution to the development of multilateral diplomacy, and the high level of trust it has earned internationally, MP Soltan Mammadov told Trend.

The MP said that the adoption of such a decision, at a time when geopolitical processes within the modern system of international relations are becoming increasingly complex and mutual trust between states is weakening, is a direct result of the far-sighted foreign policy pursued by Azerbaijan.

According to him, while developing its relations with countries around the world, Azerbaijan also distinguishes itself through its high-level engagement within international organizations, putting forward exemplary initiatives aimed at fostering peace, stability, and development. These initiatives are highly valued by individual states and across the international community.

Mammadov pointed out that Azerbaijan's chairmanship of CICA for the 2024–2026 period was marked by a high level of organizational activity, concrete initiatives, and institutional achievements.

"During this period, CICA's Women's Council and Finance Council were established, and the Partnership Network of Leading Universities was launched. These initiatives have helped expand cooperation within the organization into new areas, strengthen ties among member states, and bolster mutual trust," the MP emphasized.

He noted that the extension of Azerbaijan's chairmanship creates new opportunities to consolidate the institutional achievements made so far and continue the initiatives that have been launched.

According to the MP, the participation of numerous heads of state and government in the 7th CICA Summit, held in Baku on October 15 under Azerbaijan's chairmanship, underscores the event's significance.

"The summit serves as a vital platform for broadening political dialogue among member states, strengthening mutual trust, and discussing pressing issues related to regional cooperation," Mammadov said.

He expressed confidence that Azerbaijan's chairmanship over the next two years will lay the foundation for a new stage in the organization's development, focusing on connectivity, digitalization, and sustainable development in Asia.

The MP highlighted that Azerbaijan's emergence as a key regional connectivity hub, facilitated by the East-West and North-South transport corridors, as well as strategic projects reshaping the global energy landscape, will make a significant contribution to achieving this goal.

Mammadov added that the successful implementation of the country's Digital Development Concept and Action Plan, the Artificial Intelligence Strategy, and various state programs covering social, economic, and environmental issues within the framework of "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development" will support the achievement of the goals set for Azerbaijan's chairmanship.