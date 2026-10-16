Corbin Advisors Releases Q3'26 Inside The Buy-Side® Industrial Sentiment Survey®

Building on last quarter's notable improvement in Industrial investor sentiment, our latest Survey finds conviction strengthening further, supported by structural tailwinds, improving order expectations, and continued investment in secular growth opportunities. Indeed, 88% of survey participants now characterize Industrial sentiment as Neutral to Bullish or Bullish, with outright Bullish views more than doubling QoQ to 50%. Perceptions of executive tone have also strengthened, with respondents unanimously describing management as Neutral to Bullish or Bullish. At the same time, Rising Rates, Increasing Costs, and Geopolitical Uncertainty are not seen as enough to challenge views on industrial order momentum over the next six months.

“For management teams, the takeaway is clear. Investors continue to favor strategic growth investment, but with the cost of capital rising, are increasingly focused on the returns those investments will generate. Margin discipline is coming back into focus, and companies will need to demonstrate how they are balancing investment for future growth with near-term profitability and cash generation. With higher interest rates also weighing on M&A appetite, organic growth opportunities and financial flexibility are taking on greater importance. As we head into Q3 earnings season, companies have an opportunity to connect robust demand and investment activity to strategy and outcomes – specifically sustainable earnings growth, margin expansion, and long-term value creation.”

Turning to earnings expectations, 71% anticipate Q3 results will be Better Than the prior year, the highest reading in Survey history, while 57% expect sequential improvement and 43% anticipate performance above consensus. Expectations remain strongest on the top line, with 86% forecasting sequential Revenue to Improve and 71% the same for EPS. Views on Operating Margins and Free Cash Flow are more measured, with 57% anticipating stability, not expansion, across both metrics. For the second consecutive quarter, no respondents expect sequential deterioration across any of the four KPIs.

On capital priorities, Reinvestment remains the overwhelming preferred use of cash, rising 24 points QoQ to 88%, a five-year high, while 91% expect Industrial Capex to Accelerate over the next six months. Notably, Margins have overtaken Growth in KPI prioritization, with 56% now favoring profitability compared with 33% last quarter. Even so, 83% remain supportive of increased strategic growth investment provided margins remain stable or experience only a small negative impact.

Interest Rates emerged as the leading investor concern at 80%, followed by Inflation at 70% and Geopolitics / War, at 66%. Looking ahead to upcoming earnings calls, Growth / Demand and AI are the leading topics of interest, while Refinancing / Debt emerges as an increasingly important consideration amid rising borrowing costs.

About Corbin Advisors

Corbin Advisors is a strategic investor relations and investor communications advisory firm with a track record of supporting our publicly traded clients in creating sustained shareholder value. Our approach leverages decades of Voice of Investor®®) research and data-driven insights; capital markets expertise and deep best practice knowledge; and a proven playbook and passion for client outperformance. We are a trusted advisor and partner to boards of directors, executive leaders, and investor relations professionals, serving a broad range of companies globally across sectors, sizes, and situations. Through defining the standard of excellence and challenging conventional thinking, we enable our clients to boldly differentiate their equity brand, maximize valuation, and build more durable franchises.

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