Growthhit Pledges 1% Of Profits To Pediatric Cancer Research Following Founder's Daughter's Cancer Battle

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inspired by his five-year-old daughter's journey with osteosarcoma, founder Jim Huffman turns a deeply personal experience into a lasting commitment to childhood cancer research





SEATTLE, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowthHit founder Jim Huffman announced today that the growth marketing agency will permanently donate 1% of its profits to pediatric cancer research. The pledge follows his five-year-old daughter Wren's months of treatment for osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, and builds on the family's fundraising for osteosarcoma research through the Wrenegade Fund at MIB Agents.

The commitment grew out of a difficult year for the Huffman family.

In May 2025, what initially seemed like ordinary growing pains in Wren's right leg led to a diagnosis no parent expects to hear: osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer that primarily affects children and young adults.

Within days, Wren began chemotherapy. In August, she underwent rotationplasty, a specialized surgical procedure involving the amputation of part of her leg. Months of hospital visits, treatment, and recovery followed. In February 2026, Wren rang the bell to mark a major milestone in her treatment.

Wren with her family and care team on her bell-ringing day in February 2026.

For her family, that moment represented months of perseverance. It also strengthened their determination to help other children and parents facing a similar diagnosis.

The entire journey was documented on CaringBridge where over 25,000 people followed along for every update.

Turning a Family's Experience Into a Lasting Commitment

Throughout Wren's treatment, the Huffman family became familiar with the difficult realities of osteosarcoma. Despite advances in cancer care, treatment options for this disease have seen limited progress over several decades.

The experience inspired the family to establish the Wrenegade Fund through MIB Agents, a nonprofit organization supporting osteosarcoma research and families affected by the disease.

Their mission is straightforward: help fund research that could give children diagnosed with osteosarcoma more treatment options and better outcomes.

That commitment has now become part of GrowthHit's long-term mission.

By pledging 1% of its profits to pediatric cancer research, GrowthHit is extending the family's efforts beyond individual fundraising campaigns. The pledge establishes an ongoing contribution to a cause that has become central to the Huffman family's life.

Bringing a Little Joy to a Serious Mission

The family's approach to fundraising has also reflected Wren's personality and spirit.

For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September 2026, Jim Huffman introduced the Pie Hard Challenge, a fundraising initiative with a $30,000 goal and a simple premise: every $1,000 raised would earn Wren the opportunity to throw another pie in someone's face.

The challenge brought humor and community participation to an otherwise difficult subject, inviting friends, colleagues, and supporters to help raise money for osteosarcoma research.

The Wrenegade team exceeded its $30,000 goal, raising more than $60,000 for pediatric cancer research.

GrowthHit team members take the Pie Hard Challenge in support of the Wrenegade Fund.

Every contribution represented an opportunity to support research for children confronting the same disease Wren had faced.

A Commitment That Goes Beyond One Family

Through MIB Agents, the Wrenegade Fund supports the broader effort to advance osteosarcoma research and improve outcomes for patients.

GrowthHit's permanent pledge reflects a belief that businesses can contribute to causes that matter to the people behind them. For the agency, that cause is now inseparable from the experience of its founder and his family.

Wren's treatment journey helped inspire the commitment. The hope is that the research it supports will make a difference for other children and families in the years ahead.

Those interested in supporting osteosarcoma research can donate directly to the Wrenegade Fund through MIB Agents.

About GrowthHit

GrowthHit is a growth marketing agency founded by entrepreneur Jim Huffman. The company helps businesses accelerate growth through paid advertising, conversion rate optimization, SEO, and email marketing. Inspired by the Huffman family's experience with childhood cancer, GrowthHit has made a permanent commitment to donate 1% of its profits to pediatric cancer research.

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