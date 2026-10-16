Director/PDMR Transaction
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Richard Glover
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR/Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Albion Crown VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|Identification code
|GB0002577434
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conversion of 119,294 Ordinary C shares (which includes the issue of bonus Ordinary C shares issued on 13 October 2026) into 119,294 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Amount
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 October 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Richard Wilson
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR/Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Albion Crown VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|Identification code
|GB0002577434
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conversion of 116,975 Ordinary C shares (which includes the issue of bonus Ordinary C shares issued on 13 October 2026) into 116,975 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Amount
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 October 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ann Berresford
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR/Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Albion Crown VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|Identification code
|GB0002577434
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conversion of 36,209 Ordinary C shares (which includes the issue of bonus Ordinary C shares issued on 13 October 2026) into 36,209 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Amount
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 October 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
16 October 2026
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
AlbionVC LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850
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