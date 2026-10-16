Inspire Named Finalist In Two Categories At The 6Th Annual Anthem Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition celebrates Inspire's commitment to connecting patients and caregivers through meaningful peer support and online community.

Arlington, VA, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire, the world's largest online community for patients and caregivers, today announced that it has been named a finalist in two categories at the 6th Annual Anthem Awards, which recognize excellence in social impact worldwide. Inspire's online community was recognized in the Health cause area for both Networking or Community Organizations and Community Space, highlighting its role in bringing together millions of individuals navigating health conditions to share experiences, find support, and build meaningful connections.

Selected from more than 2,500 entries submitted from around the world, Anthem Awards finalists represent some of the highest-scoring projects evaluated by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. The awards recognize organizations and initiatives making a meaningful impact across areas including health, education, human rights, and community engagement.

For more than two decades, Inspire has provided a welcoming online space where patients and caregivers can connect with others who understand their experiences firsthand. Today, its communities bring together more than 3 million members across thousands of health conditions, creating opportunities for individuals to ask questions, share personal experiences, exchange insights, and support one another through every stage of their health journeys.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized by the Anthem Awards in two categories that reflect the heart of what Inspire is all about: community and connection. This recognition belongs just as much to our members, whose willingness to share their experiences, offer encouragement, and support one another is what makes Inspire so special. Every day, they demonstrate the difference that meaningful peer connection can make in someone's life," said Brett Kleger, CEO.

The two finalist recognitions celebrate complementary aspects of Inspire's mission. The Networking or Community Organizations recognition highlights the importance of connecting people through shared health experiences, while the Community Space recognition reflects Inspire's commitment to providing an accessible, supportive environment where those connections can grow.

In addition to being considered for Gold, Silver, and Bronze Anthem Awards selected by the Academy's judges, Inspire is also eligible for the Anthem Community Voice Award, which invites the public to celebrate the work of this year's finalists.

Supporters can show their support for Inspire by visiting celebrate.anthemawards.com, finding Inspire Online Community, clicking Celebrate, and completing the sign-up or sign-in process to submit their vote. Voting is open through October 29, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Winners of the 6th Annual Anthem Awards, including the Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Community Voice honorees, will be announced on November 5, 2026.

About Inspire

Founded in 2005, Inspire is the world's largest online community for patients and caregivers. More than 10 million people visit Inspire annually to find condition-specific support, share experiences, and access education across more than 3,000 health conditions. Every post is moderated to maintain a safe and welcoming environment. Inspire partners with nonprofit organizations, health companies, and research teams to ensure patient voices are heard and supported.

Learn more at.

About The Anthem Awards

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards recognizes impactful brands, nonprofits, and individuals that are setting the standard for good worldwide. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Belonging & Inclusion; Education, Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Sustainability, Environment & Climate; and Technology.

Learn more at.

CONTACT: Jillian Tygh Inspire 267-254-3997...