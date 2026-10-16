Etac To Deliver Rewarding Practical On-Stand CPD At OT Show 2026

Practical CPD presentations from Anette Repenning Raun, BSc (Hons) International Product Manager, Patient Handling, Etac Immedia A/S

UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hosted by world-class product and therapy experts, Etac will be providing purposeful on-stand CPD educational sessions at the OT Show 2026.The Occupational Therapy Show, NEC Birmingham, 25-26th November, Stand G40. Open from 9:00am.1. Hygiene without hazards: Clinical approaches and solutions for safer bathroom routinesStand G40, Tove Filipsson, BSc MSc (one year)Physiotherapist and Etac AB Clinical Education Manager25th November, 11:00–11:15 and 13:00–13:1526th November, 12:00–12:15 and 14:00–14:15Synopsis: Exploring why bathroom-related accidents are so common and the risks associated with hygiene routines and toileting. Introducing practical approaches and key assistive devices that can help prevent accidents and support safe bathroom routines.Learning objectives:* Outline the magnitude of bathroom-related accidents in the UK* Identify key risks associated with hygiene routines and toileting* Explore practical approaches to reducing the risk of accidents* Introduce assistive devices that can support safer bathroom routines* Understand why the new, next generation Swift 3 commode chair enhances outcomes2. Right sheet, Right patient: Master the selection criteria for the Immedia 4WayGlide SystemStand G40, Anette Repenning Raun, BSc (Hons) International Product Manager, Patient Handling, Etac Immedia A/S25th November, 12:00–12:15 and 14:00–14:1526th November, 11:00–11:15 and 13:00–13:15Synopsis: Evaluate and understand why, when and where the use of a Immedia 4Way Glide system is clinically more appropriate than a SatinSheet system in relation to the complexity of patient need.Learning objectives:* Effectively identify and assess the following conditions in relation to solution suitability:* Existing pressure injuries* Poor skin integrity* Behavioural and/or sensory issues* High weight/bariatric* Uneven body weight distribution* Understand the clinical and ergonomic benefits from a patient and caregiver point of view* Explore practical techniques and safer handling for improved practice* Gather evidence-based results that demonstrate how appropriate selection achieves better outcomesAbout the presentersTove Filipsson, BSc MSc (one year)Tove has been a qualified physiotherapist since 1996. She has a MSc in Physiotherapy and over 18 years of clinical experience in geriatric rehabilitation, primary care and psychosomatic physiotherapy, including the prescription of assistive devices and medical equipment. She has been the Clinical Education Manager responsible for international classroom training and e-learning at Etac since 2017.Anette Repenning Raun, BSc (Hons)Anette is a respected Danish Etac International Product Manager with more than 30 years of experience in the medical device industry. Qualified with a degree in Engineering and a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration, she is the international Etac educational lead for its Immedia patient handling and Molift hoist brands. Anette has a proven track record in delivering client-driven, product innovation that enhances patient healthcare outcomes worldwide.If you would like to book a time to discuss client cases with Tove or Anette, please email:...The Etac GroupEtac is a world-leading developer of innovative assistive devices and patient handling equipment. Since 1973, we have been committed to improving quality of life for the individual, family members and caregivers.Through our specialised product brands, we offer state-of-the-art solutions for a wide range of daily needs and care settings, for people at all stages of life. Our products are designed to promote the individual's abilities and support caregivers in their daily work – through high quality, user-friendly functionality, and by delivering great value over time.For further information please contact:Jon Nock, Managing DirectoriDIS Creative Marketing Limited6B (First Floor), The CourtyardMeadow Bank, Furlong RoadBourne End. Bucks. SL8 5AU. UKMob: +44(0)7786 245896Email:...Issued on behalf of:Etac UK LimitedUnit 60 Hartlebury Trading EstateHartlebury, KiddermininsterWorcestershireDY10 4JD. UKTel. +44(0)121 561 2222E-mail:...

Jon Nock - Managing Director

iDIS Creative Marketing Limited

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Etac to Deliver Rewarding Practical On-Stand CPD at OT Show 2026 News Provided By Agility PR Solutions October 16, 2026, 12:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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