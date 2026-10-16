Expenseondemand Completes Cross-Border Spending Toolset With Canadian Tax Feature

The functionality will help simplify expense tax calculations, accommodate provincial tax rules and manage tax settings across international operations.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Leading spend management software provider, ExpenseOnDemand, has announced the launch of enhanced Canadian Tax functionality, completing their Global Tax product spanning 96 countries.

As organisations expand into new markets across Canada, finance teams face the challenge of managing different tax rates, local requirements and reporting processes without adding unnecessary administrative complexity.

ExpenseOnDemand's functionality addresses these challenges by bringing tax handling closer to the everyday expense management process.

“By adding Canadian rules to our Global Tax functionality, we allow organisations to configure tax codes and rates according to their operational requirements and the jurisdictions in which they operate. Custom tax configurations and automatic tax calculations reduce the need for manual work and help businesses maintain more consistent tax handling across their expense processes.” Comments Siddharth Nigam, Senior Director of Strategy at ExpenseOnDemand.

Businesses trading and spending in Canada can face a combination of federal and provincial tax requirements, including Goods and Services Tax (GST), Provincial Sales Tax (PST), Harmonized Sales Tax (HST) and Quebec Sales Tax (QST). ExpenseOnDemand's functionality will support automatic tax handling based on the applicable Canadian provincial rules configured within the platform.

The new capabilities will also support the export of tax data, helping finance teams access relevant information for further analysis, reconciliation and reporting through their existing processes.

This functionality forms part of ExpenseOnDemand's broader commitment to developing a flexible expense management platform that supports businesses as their operational and geographical requirements evolve. Find out more about ExpenseOnDemand's Canadian support.

James Speyer

ExpenseOnDemand

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ExpenseOnDemand Completes Cross-Border Spending Toolset With Canadian Tax Feature News Provided By Expense On Demand Limited October 16, 2026, 12:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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