Jindal Saw Clocks 69 Pc Drop In Q2 Net Profit To Rs 47 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Jindal Saw on Friday reported a steep decline in its earnings for the second quarter of FY27, with net profit falling 69.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 47 crore from Rs 152 crore in the corresponding period last financial year (Q2 FY26).

The company's revenue from operations, however, rose 5.6 per cent to Rs 4,472 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 4,234 crore a year ago, supported by steady demand across its product portfolio.

Operating performance remained under pressure during the quarter. EBITDA declined 42.3 per cent to Rs 261 crore from Rs 452 crore in the year-ago period.

Consequently, EBITDA margin contracted by 490 basis points to 5.8 per cent from 10.7 per cent.

Total expenses rose 10.13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,505.22 crore in the September quarter from Rs 4,090.90 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to the company's unaudited financial results.

On a sequential basis, net profit attributable to owners of the company declined 54.84 per cent to Rs 47.04 crore from Rs 104.17 crore reported in the June 2026 quarter.

Revenue from operations was largely flat on a quarter-on-quarter basis, increasing 0.44 per cent to Rs 4,472 crore from Rs 4,452.31 crore in the preceding quarter. During the same period, total expenses climbed 4.10 per cent to Rs 4,505.22 crore from Rs 4,327.74 crore.

Meanwhile, consolidated profit after tax (PAT) fell 61.14 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 35.28 crore from Rs 90.79 crore, while earnings per share (EPS) declined to Rs 0.74 from Rs 1.63 in the previous quarter.

The shares of the firm were closed at Rs 301.60, up 0.80 per cent or Rs 2.40 on Friday.

In last five days, the stock has delivered a positive return of 9.22 per cent or Rs 25.45.

Jindal Saw is a leading manufacturer of iron and steel pipe products, pellets and related industrial solutions and is part of the O.P. Jindal Group.

The company manufactures a wide range of products, including submerged arc welded (SAW) pipes, ductile iron pipes, seamless and welded tubes, and serves sectors such as oil and gas transportation, water infrastructure and industrial applications.