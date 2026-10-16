Karnataka Govt Funding Protesters Seeking To Destabilise India, Alleges Kumaraswamy

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 16 (IANS) Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday alleged that the government in Karnataka was funding protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi, claiming that taxpayers' money from the state was being sent for the stir.

Speaking to the media ahead of an interaction with Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) aspirants, unemployed candidates and students at the Bunts' Association in Vijayanagar, Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy targeted State Home Minister Priyank Kharge over his recent remarks concerning the Congress and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Kumaraswamy alleged that Kharge had indirectly acknowledged that the Congress was extending support to protests in New Delhi.

Referring to Kharge's statement on Thursday, Kumaraswamy alleged that the Home Minister had equated the Congress with the CJP and suggested that no legal action would be taken against the latter over the protests.

“Is there one law for them and another for everyone else?” Kumaraswamy asked, questioning the remarks allegedly made by a minister holding a responsible position.

He said the statement was particularly serious given the sensitive situation in the country and alleged that public money, including taxpayers' money from Karnataka, was being sent to those involved in protests in Delhi.

Kumaraswamy further accused the government of targeting Opposition workers in Karnataka, alleging that cases were being registered against people for posts on social media while people protesting elsewhere were receiving financial support.

Addressing Kharge directly, Kumaraswamy played a video of the Home Minister's remarks to reporters and questioned the basis on which he had made the statement.

“Where is the money for the CJP's activities coming from? Who is funding the protests led by Rahul Gandhi? Priyank Kharge, the son of the AICC President and Karnataka's Home Minister, must clarify this,” he said.

He also criticised Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, accusing him of repeatedly saying that time would decide the outcome of political developments while public funds were allegedly being misused.

“Time will certainly reveal everything, including these alleged conspiracies and anti-national activities,” Kumaraswamy claimed.

The Union Minister was in Bengaluru to interact with KPSC aspirants, candidates who claimed to have been denied jobs, and students and youth as part of a discussion on alleged irregularities in recruitment and the need to clean up the commission.