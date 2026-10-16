Tribal Community Guardian Of Nature, Culture And Traditions: Scindia

MENAFN - IANS) Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh), Oct 16 (IANS) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday described the tribal community as the guardian of India's nature, culture and traditions, stressing that its welfare and equal participation in development were essential to the country's progress.

Addressing a tribal conference at Karila Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district, Scindia said tribal communities had enriched the country's cultural heritage over generations through their traditional lifestyles and close relationship with nature.

“The tribal community is the true guardian of our nature, culture and traditions. Respecting this community, ensuring its welfare and providing equal opportunities for development are among the government's priorities,” he said.

Referring to the Central government's initiatives for tribal welfare, Scindia highlighted the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), which aims to improve the living conditions of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) by extending basic facilities such as housing, road connectivity, drinking water, education, healthcare and nutrition.

He said welfare schemes would fulfil their objectives only when benefits reached eligible families on time. Public representatives and workers should remain connected with tribal communities, spread awareness about government schemes and help beneficiaries access the available assistance, he added.

Scindia also cited the election of President Droupadi Murmu, who belongs to a tribal community, as an example of the opportunities available in India's democratic system.

During the visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Guna, Scindia also announced that Karila Dham, a prominent religious centre attracting large numbers of devotees, would be developed as 'Karila Dham Lok' to promote religious tourism and preserve its cultural identity.

He said Rs 100 crore had already been sanctioned for a nearly 50-km road connecting Shadhora with Karila Dham, and work was in progress.

The project is expected to improve access for devotees travelling from Ashoknagar, Chanderi and Mungaoli.

Scindia also announced construction of a community hall and a tin shed at Shabari Ashram at a combined cost of Rs 50 lakh through the local MLA's development fund.

He offered prayers at Karila Dham before addressing the conference. Members of the tribal community welcomed him in a traditional manner, and nutritious food was distributed among beneficiaries during the programme.