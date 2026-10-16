Gokarna Tourism: Tourists Face Lack Of Toilets, Changing Rooms And Proper Roads

Tourists visiting Gokarna have raised concerns over the lack of toilets and changing rooms at Om and Kudle beaches, the closure of the restroom at Kotiteertha, and the poor condition of the road leading to Kudle Beach.

Tourists visiting Om Beach and Kudle Beach in Gokarna have been posting videos on social media highlighting the lack of basic facilities at this globally recognised tourist destination.

Although the beaches attract visitors daily for their scenic beauty, the absence of proper changing rooms for those who swim in the sea or walk along the shore has caused considerable inconvenience and embarrassment.

Tourists, particularly women, children and families, are facing significant difficulties due to the lack of basic amenities at Om Beach and Kudle Beach in Gokarna.

Despite attracting visitors from around the world, both beaches lack essential facilities, raising concerns about tourism management in the area.

Devotees and tourists visiting Kotiteertha in Gokarna are facing inconvenience as the existing restroom remains closed. Meanwhile, the road leading to Kudle Beach is in poor condition, causing difficulties for motorists and visitors travelling to nearby resorts and homestays.

Tourists have urged the Tourism Department, the local Gram Panchayat and other relevant authorities to reopen the restroom at Kotiteertha, repair the road leading to Kudle Beach, and provide essential restroom and changing room facilities at Om, Kudle and Paradise beaches.

“We have taken note of the videos being circulated by tourists highlighting the lack of toilets and changing rooms. We will bring the issue to the attention of the Deputy Commissioner and take steps to ensure that these facilities are provided. We will also write to the concerned department regarding the construction of the road leading to Kudle Beach,” said Mangalagowri Bhat, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department.