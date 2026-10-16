BJP Launches Daily Jan Sunwai At Delhi Headquarters: Check October 2026 Schedule And Timings

A daily public grievance hearing program has been introduced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the national headquarters in New Delhi for the grievances raised by party workers from across the nation. The initiative, which was started as per the direction of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, intends to give workers a platform where they can air their grievances and seek help from party officials.

As per the new initiative, the senior national office-bearers will hear the grievances of party workers Monday through Friday. The initiative is organized by BJP national headquarters in-charge Tarun Chugh, who has made an effective schedule that will enable the representatives to hear grievances of the workers.

BJP's Daily Jan Sunwai: Time & Place

As per the schedule of October 2026, the party office bearers will be present in their respective rooms at the national headquarters from 10 am to 2 pm. The grievance hearing sessions will begin from 2 pm to 5 pm in the multipurpose hall on the ground floor.

The week-wise list has national general secretaries, vice-presidents, secretaries, and other senior functionaries. While some general secretaries will be there every week, the other functionaries will come depending on whether it is the first-and-third-week or second-and-fourth-week rotation.

Weekly Schedule for BJP Headquarters Jan Sunwai: Monday-Friday

Monday: National General Secretaries Vinod Tawde & Harish Dwivedi will come every week. Ram Madhav & Kavita Patidar will come in the first and third week. Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Bharati Pravin Pawar, Sandeep Pathak and Swadesh Singh will come in the second and fourth week.

Tuesday:Sunil Bansal & Gajendra Patel will come every week. Shiv Prakash, Baijayant Jay Panda and Jagdish Patel will come in the first and third week. Manpreet Singh Badal, Sangeeta Yadav & Anil Antony will come in the second and fourth week.

Wednesday:Biplab Kumar Deb and Sanjay Bhatia would be there every week. D Purandeswari and K Surendran will be present in the first and third weeks, whereas Lal Singh Arya, M Venkatesan and Mriganka Debbarma will be present in the second and fourth weeks.

Thursday:Smriti Irani and Tarun Chugh will be there every week. Rekha Verma and Bhola Singh are scheduled to attend the first and third weeks. M Nagaraju, Siddharth Shambhu and Rohan Gupta will be there in the second and fourth weeks.

Friday:Satish Poonia will be there every week. Varshaben Doshi, Madhuchandra Kar and Pradeep Verma will be there in the first and third weeks. Saudan Singh, Tirath Singh Rawat, Tariq Mansoor, Phangnon Konyak, Manoj Tigga and Jai Prakash will be there in the second and fourth weeks.

Meaning of the New System to BJP Workers

The process of Jan Sunwai on a daily basis gives rise to an organized platform where the party workers can directly address their problems to the top brass of the party.