North Peak Re-Engages ICP Securities For Automated Market Making Services

October 16, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: North Peak Resources Ltd.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NPR) (the " Company " or " North Peak ") is pleased to announce that it has re-engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. (" ICP ") effective October 15, 2026 to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium®, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable securities legislation.

Pursuant to the market-making agreement entered into between the Company and ICP (the " Agreement "), ICP will receive a fee of C$7,500 (plus applicable taxes) per month (the " Service Fee "). The Agreement is for an initial term of four (4) months commencing October 15, 2026 (the " Initial Term ") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each subsequent one-month term, an " Additional Term ") unless either the Company or ICP provides at least thirty (30) days' written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. The Agreement may also be terminated by either party on thirty (30) days' prior written notice.

ICP does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest at this time, however ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future. There are no performance factors contained under the terms of the Agreement and no equity incentive compensation or other compensation, other than the Service Fee, is being granted by the Company to ICP in connection with the Agreement.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity services provided to the Company pursuant to the terms of the Agreement will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's common shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's common shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities provided by ICP.

North Peak's existing market making services agreement with Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. (" ITG ") will terminate effective October 31, 2026. ITG will continue to provide market making services to the Company through October 31, 2026.

ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto-based Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium®, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high-quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About North Peak

The Company is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NPR" and the OTCQB under the symbol "NPRLF". Launched by the founding team behind both Kirkland Lake Gold and Rupert Resources, the team has a strong track record of acquiring mining assets, applying modern exploration techniques and taking them into operational mines.

North Peak's flagship property is the Prospect Mountain Mine Complex which lies in the Battle Mountain-Eureka trend, in an area known as the Southern Eureka Gold Belt, where three styles of mineralization have been identified, gold, silver Carlin style mineralization, Carbonate Replacement gold, silver, lead, zinc mineralization (CRD); and carbonate hosted Porphyry Related Skarn lead, zinc and gold mineralization associated with Cretaceous intrusions. At the Property, the CRD mineralization is heavily oxidized to depths of at least 610m (2,000ft) below the top of the ridge line.

A Plan of Operations is in place, which covers part of the Property and entitles the operator to pursue surface exploration (totaling 189 acres), underground mining of up to 365,000 tons per annum and certain infrastructural works. A more complete description of the Property's geology and mineralization can be found in the NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Prospect Mountain Property, Eureka County, Nevada, USA dated and with an effective date April 10, 2023, prepared by David Pym (MSc), CGeol. of LTI Advisory Ltd. and Dr. Toby Strauss, CGeol, EurGeol., of Merlyn Consulting Ltd., which has been filed on SEDAR+ at under the profile of the Company and on the Company's website.

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