American Momentum Bank Grows SBA Division With New Hire In Denver

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 14, 2026 10:36 am - Connie Lucero joins as senior vice president, senior SBA credit officer

American Momentum Bank has appointed Connie Lucero as senior vice president, senior SBA credit officer. In her new role, Lucero will review and make credit decisions on new SBA loan requests and manage the bank's SBA underwriting team.

Lucero brings 28 years of banking experience to American Momentum Bank. She most recently served as senior credit underwriter at Phoenix Lender Services. A Colorado native, Lucero is located between Boulder and downtown Denver and will work as part of American Momentum Bank's Tampa, Fla.-based SBA Lending Division.

“Connie brings extensive banking and SBA credit experience that will be valuable as we continue to grow our SBA lending capabilities,” said Patrick Fenech, senior vice president/managing director of SBA lending at American Momentum Bank.“Her depth of knowledge in credit underwriting and her leadership experience make her an excellent addition to our team, and we are pleased to welcome her to American Momentum.”

Lucero began her banking career as a proof operator and advanced through a variety of roles during her nearly three decades in the industry. Her career includes experience with Phoenix Lender Services, Evolve Bank & Trust and First Citizens Bank.

Lucero earned a Master of Business Administration from Keller Graduate School of Management and a bachelor's degree in business management from Metropolitan State University of Denver. She has also been involved with the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders (NAGGL), where she has served on committees.

“I look forward to working with Pat and the rest of the SBA team to help grow the department,” Lucero said.“I am excited to bring my experience to American Momentum Bank and contribute to the continued growth of its SBA lending platform.”

About American Momentum Bank

American Momentum Bank, a Texas-chartered banking association with total assets of $2.8 billion as of June 30, 2026, provides comprehensive products and services for businesses and individuals. American Momentum Bank has 18 full-service banking centers in Texas and eight full-service banking centers in Florida. American Momentum Bank's strong capitalization, superior asset quality and experienced management teams position it as one of the premier banks in each state. Visit to learn more.