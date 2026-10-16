Novastart Launches The Infinite Canvas OS, Where AI Agents Work In Plain Sight

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 14, 2026 1:04 pm - The new operating system puts every app, teammate and AI agent on one shared canvas. Novastart today announced that its infinite canvas operating system is available for anyone to download and install.

LOS ANGELES, CA, October 12, 2026 - Novastart today announced that its infinite canvas operating system is available for anyone to download and install. Novastart replaces the traditional desktop with one infinite canvas, giving users more space for their everyday work. Teammates work in each other's windows from their own computers, and AI agents can click and type with cursors of their own.

Today, AI agents can operate computers by themselves, but they typically work out of sight, which poses security risks. They also often take over the user's only mouse and keyboard, which is inefficient. Novastart gives each agent its own mouse and keyboard inside the operating system, so multiple AI agents can work at the same time. Users can watch every agent's clicks, pause or correct a run midway, and take a window back with one click.

"As AI gets more powerful, it becomes more important to see what agents are working on for us," said Thomas Fraher, co-founder and CTO of Novastart. "We built that into the operating system. Every agent has its own cursor on the same canvas as you, and nothing happens where you can't watch it."

What's in Novastart

- Infinite canvas. Every app sits on an infinite canvas, and each canvas reopens exactly as it was left. Users scroll and pan to move between apps and zoom out to see everything at once.

- AI agents in plain sight. A lead agent splits a job among up to 10 helpers, each with a labeled cursor in its own window. Users can watch them interact with apps on the canvas and run multiple agents at once without losing their own mouse and keyboard.

- Team collaboration. Teammates join a shared canvas by email invitation and click and type in one another's windows at the same time. Windows stream directly from machine to machine, so the whole team works together on the same canvases.

Novastart opens more than 30 web apps, including Chrome, Claude, ChatGPT, Gmail, Excel, WhatsApp and Notion, as standalone windows.

Availability

Novastart is available now at Novastart ( in three plans: Free, Pro and Team.

There are two ways to run it. The Novastart app runs the full operating system in a window on Windows 10 or 11 and on Intel-based Macs. Novastart OS installs as the operating system on Intel and other x86 PCs from a USB drive in about 8 to 15 minutes.

About Novastart

Novastart is an infinite canvas operating system where apps, teammates and AI agents work together on one shared canvas. It was founded by brothers Thomas and Nick Fraher and is based in Los Angeles, CA. Learn more at

Media contact

Thomas Fraher, co-founder and CTO, Novastart

...

818-334-4798