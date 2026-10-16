Bridgecable Announce Partnership With Meter And Multi-Site Deployment

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 14, 2026 2:31 pm - Bridge Cable Philadelphia Network Cabling (Bridgecable) announced its partnership with Meter to deliver modern network infrastructure across school districts, educational facilities and hospitals in Pennsylvania.

Bridge Cable Philadelphia Network Cabling (Bridgecable) announced its partnership with Meter to deliver modern network infrastructure across school districts, educational facilities and hospitals in Pennsylvania. Over the past several months, the two companies have completed a multi-site deployment spanning 17 communities across the Greater Philadelphia region, from Lansdale to West Chester and Langhorne to Philadelphia.

The partnership pairs Bridgecable's structured cabling, data, security and fiber expertise with Meter's connectivity solutions. Together, they give critical facilities the performance, security and scalability they depend on every day.

Built for the Facilities Communities Rely On

The partnership focuses on three sectors where network downtime is not an option:

. School districts - dependable networks that support digital classrooms, online testing and district-wide communication.

. School facilities - modern, future-ready infrastructure for safer, smarter buildings, including security systems and building connectivity.

. Hospitals - secure, high-performance networks that support critical care, clinical operations and better patient experiences.

Each deployment combines reliable network infrastructure, structured cabling and advanced connectivity, designed to scale as facilities add users, devices and buildings.

Multi-Site Deployment Across Southeastern Pennsylvania

Coordinated from Bridge Cable's Willow Grove headquarters, the deployment has reached schools, school facilities and hospitals in the following communities in recent months:

Communities served:

Lansdale, North Wales, Horsham, Blue Bell, Plymouth Meeting, Willow Grove, Abington, King of Prussia, Oaks, Phoenixville, Bryn Mawr, Wynnewood, Strafford, Paoli, West Chester, Langhorne and Philadelphia.

The multi-site approach lets organizations standardize their networks across campuses, so every building gets the same level of performance, security and support.

What the Work Looks Like on Site

In school districts, Bridge Cable and Meter teams upgrade classroom and administrative networks so students and teachers can count on fast, stable access for digital lessons, testing and collaboration tools. Work is scheduled around the academic calendar to keep disruption to learning at a minimum.

In school facilities, the focus is the building itself: structured cabling, fiber backbones and connectivity for security cameras, access control and other building systems. The result is infrastructure that supports safer campuses today and leaves room for new technology tomorrow.

In hospitals, deployments are planned for around-the-clock operations. The teams deliver secure, segmented networks that support clinical systems, staff communication and patient services, with installation methods that respect infection-control and patient-care requirements.

What's Next

Building on the success of this deployment, Bridgecable and Meter plan to expand their joint work to more school districts, educational campuses and healthcare systems across Pennsylvania. Upcoming priorities include:

. Extending service to additional communities in Montgomery, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties

. Helping districts prepare networks for growing device counts and new classroom technology

. Supporting hospitals as they modernize clinical and operational systems

. Offering assessments that help facilities plan upgrades before problems arise

School districts, facility managers and healthcare organizations interested in a network assessment can contact Bridge Cable at Bridgecable.

Bridge Cable

2745 Terwood Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090

Phone: (877) 832-1206

Email:...

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Bridge Cable is a Willow Grove, Pennsylvania-based provider of data, security and fiber cabling solutions. The company designs and installs structured cabling and network infrastructure for school districts, educational facilities, hospitals and businesses throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania. Learn more at Bridgecable.