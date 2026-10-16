MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 14, 2026 9:08 pm - Day 2 of the free, live AI for Business Summit goes on Zoom today at 1 p.m. ET, showing business owners how to build apps and websites with AI and no code. Registration stays open for Friday's final day.

Day 2 of the AI for Business Summit goes live today, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET on Zoom. The free training began Wednesday with a focus on AI agents and continues today with a session devoted to building apps and websites without writing code. Registration remains open, and owners who sign up today can still join the live sessions today and on Friday, Oct. 16, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

For many small businesses, the missing piece is not more traffic but a place to send it. A business can invest in marketing and lead generation, yet if there is no website or app to receive the people it attracts, the effort stalls. Hiring a developer can be expensive and slow, and learning to code is out of reach for most owners. The organizers say that is the gap Thursday's session is meant to close.

According to the organizers, today's training shows owners how to build their own apps and websites with AI, even if they have never built either one. The session is practical by design: attendees watch the process live, see how it is done step by step, and can ask questions during the live Q&A. No technical background is required, and the organizers say the aim is for each attendee to leave knowing what to build first and how to begin.

The organizers say they chose these three topics because they are the most important things to learn right now with AI: agents, building apps and websites, and lead generation. Sessions run two hours a day, which the organizers say keeps the training shorter and more focused than earlier summits while still covering a great deal of ground.

The summit is organized around one topic per day. Wednesday focused on AI agents, which the organizers describe as the shift that is about to separate the businesses that pull ahead from the ones left doing everything by hand. Today's session turns to apps and websites, so that owners have somewhere to bring customers. Friday, Oct. 16, covers lead generation, social media growth and video ads, with an emphasis on bringing new business through the door.

The program is designed for business owners, coaches, consultants and marketers at any level of AI experience. The organizers suggest that attendees bring a laptop or tablet, a notebook and one real business challenge to work on during the session. They describe the material as the kind people pay thousands of dollars to learn, and the three days are free. Each session is training first, and information about related programs is reserved for the end of each day.

The summit is presented by AI For Business, the training brand of Real Advisors. According to the organizers, Real Advisors has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies four years in a row, with a highest ranking of No. 84, and has trained more than 65,000 people on using AI in business. The company is based in Jacksonville, Florida, and has trained entrepreneurs since 2017.

Business owners can reserve a free seat at Individuals who are unable to participate in the Oct. 14-16 sessions are encouraged to register, with additional summit dates to be announced on the same registration page after the event concludes.

About AI for Business

AI for Business, a division of Real Advisors Inc., are helping entrepreneurs and service-based companies accelerate growth through demand generation, strategic positioning, and AI-powered business systems. Its proven frameworks enable clients to increase revenue, improve efficiency, and gain a competitive edge in rapidly evolving markets. For media inquiries, contact Brian Hanson at Real Advisors Inc. through the event registration page.

About Grow wit AI

Grow wit AI provides artificial intelligence solutions for businesses leveraging AI technology for growth and efficiency. For more information, visit