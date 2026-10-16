Azerbaijan, NATO Discuss Military Education, Cooperation Prospects (PHOTO)
This was reported by the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
Colonel General K. Valiyev stressed the significance of Azerbaijan-NATO relations in training professional servicemen and emphasized the need to further develop these ties.
The meeting highlighted NATO's important role in maintaining global peace and security, as well as the significance of mutual visits, meetings, exercises, and courses in various formats.
The sides also discussed prospects for developing cooperation with NATO in the field of military education and other issues of mutual interest.
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