Mediaclaw Debuts Agentic AI Platform To Automate Public Relations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marketwire Co-founders Michael Terpin and Michael Shuler Reunite to Launch Disruptive Platform that Replaces Most Manual Processes in the PR Value Chain

ORLANDO [PRSA ICON], Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaClaw (mediaclaw.io), a new agentic AI platform, will debut at the PRSA ICON conference, October 17-20, with a one-hour keynote,“The Future of PR is Agentic AI,” featuring company cofounders Michael Terpin, Michael Shuler, and Brad Rutten, on October 18, 5 pm, at the Orlando World Center Marriott. MediaClaw will also provide demonstrations throughout the conference at its booth and on Saturday and Sunday nights at its hospitality suite by invitation only.

The MediaClaw platform includes a family of specialized agents that automatically research companies in any industry or language, write and edit press materials, gather approvals and check compliance, compile customized real-time media databases, conduct and manage precision media outreach, compile and analyze results.

“We created a multi-billion-dollar industry with Marketwire (now GlobeNewswire), bringing the humble press release into the content mainstream through Internet distribution and syndication,” said Michael Terpin, chairman and chief strategy officer of MediaClaw. “With intelligence becoming the largest addressable market in the world, we plan to be the leader in agentic media intelligence and PR automation.”

MediaClaw is now in private beta, with invitation-only access available. Following its public debut at ICON, it will onboard its first 100 customers in Q4, with capacity for 1,000 simultaneous users by Q1 2027.

Here's what the platform offers:

Learn about any company in any industry, any language. The platform reads and synthesizes complex public filings, technical white papers, websites, and PDFs into company backgrounders, proposals, briefing documents, and as background to write press releases, feature stories, and thought leadership articles.

Write, edit, approve. Many services will write a press release. MediaClaw runs its source material through the lens of customizable PR strategies, trends, and company culture to create first drafts better than most agency staff members. It then orchestrates the editing process, saving time and billable hours on edits and approvals.

Create precision media lists and personalize outreach. Our agents prioritize the top media for each conversation, confirm contact information in multiple ways, and personalize outreach by integrating recent X posts and stories into the pitch. Using the user's name and email, it continues the conversation through a decision, dramatically scaling human capabilities.

Maintain compliance, monitor and analyze results. Team and enterprise packages include a compliance mode that flags compliance issues across key regulatory bodies, including SEC, CTFC, FDA, and FTC.

Media coverage alerts, reporting, and analysis. Agents find coverage by company or product name, topic, and keyword, then send alerts in real time. Comprehensive real-time reporting includes sentiment analysis by story and timeframe.

Packages for every price point

MediaClaw comes in three configurations:



Standard offering, great for freelancers, small businesses, and one-person PR departments, contains one user login and one agent, working 24/7/365 across all functions, for $1,000 per month.

Team product contains three logins and five agents working in unison for greater speed and collaboration. Prices start at $3,000 per month. Enterprise models offer unlimited users, agent swarms, and the ability to organize by division and department, beginning at $5,000 per month.

MediaClaw is led by Marketwire cofounder Michael Shuler, who serves as CEO, Terpin and founding CTO and chief architect Brad Rutten. CommPro founder and media services veteran Fay Shapiro and Transform Group president Xenia von Wedel are advisors. The company is privately funded.

“Public relations results are highly rewarding, but the process of getting there still involves too much manual work,” said Shuler. “Our mission at MediaClaw is to let any organization achieve world-class public relations results in an affordable manner using agentic AI automation.”

For more information, please contact ... or visit mediaclaw.io to sign up for a free trial.

About MediaClaw

MediaClaw is the Agentic PR Operating System. Its AI agents research, pitch, follow up, and report across the entire PR lifecycle-connecting company intelligence, strategy, media discovery, outreach, compliance, and analytics into one system that works around the clock and keeps humans in charge of the decisions that matter. Every campaign teaches the next one. MediaClaw is currently in beta, with global launch planned for October 2026. Learn more at mediaclaw.io.

Company contact: ...

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

CONTACT: Xenia von Wedel Mediaclaw(at)transformgroup.com