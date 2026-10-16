Quantum X Labs' Cybersecurity Technology Achieves Significant Breakthrough With IBM Quantum Hardware

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LayerQake reduced maximum cumulative error by 15- to 21-fold and lowered measurement bias from approximately 11%–15% to below 6% across three IBM quantum processors, demonstrating the potential of Quantum X Labs' quantum calibration technology

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: QXL) ("Quantum X Labs" or the "Company"), a quantum technology company developing solutions across quantum computing, quantum software, quantum cybersecurity and quantum sensing, today announced a technological milestone achieved by its quantum cybersecurity operation, QuantumQ Security, through the experimental validation of its LayerQake technology on three operational IBM quantum processors.

The Company completed a pre-registered, reproducible experimental test of LayerQake's quantum calibration methodology on three IBM quantum processors: ibm_fez, ibm_kingston and ibm_marrakesh. The Company believes the experiment demonstrated substantial improvements in computational accuracy and reductions in cumulative errors caused by quantum hardware noise, and the results met both of the Company's predefined success criteria on all three processors.

According to the Company's results, prior to applying LayerQake's calibration methodology, hardware-induced noise introduced measurement bias ranging from approximately 11% to 15%. Following the application of LayerQake, the observed bias was reduced to below 6% on each of the three processors.

In addition, the experiments demonstrated a 15- to 21-fold reduction in maximum cumulative error, representing a substantial improvement in the reliability of the tested quantum computational results.

Importantly, these improvements were achieved using LayerQake's problem-independent calibration approach, which is designed to mitigate hardware-induced inaccuracies without requiring a calibration methodology tailored to each individual computational problem.

Experimental Results Demonstrate Consistent Performance Across Multiple Quantum Processors. The experimental program was designed to assess whether LayerQake could systematically reduce the effects of quantum hardware noise across different physical quantum computing devices.

Before conducting the experiments, the Company established two predefined success criteria: (i) a reduction in measurement bias and (ii) a reduction in maximum cumulative error.

The Company believes these findings provide initial experimental evidence that LayerQake's calibration methodology can improve the accuracy and consistency of results obtained from existing quantum computing hardware.

Addressing One of Quantum Computing's Fundamental Challenges. Hardware noise and computational inaccuracies remain among the principal challenges limiting the practical performance of today's quantum computers.

Quantum processors are inherently sensitive to environmental interference, imperfect control operations and measurement errors. These factors can introduce inaccuracies into computational results, limiting their reliability and the complexity of problems that can be addressed.

Technologies capable of identifying, calibrating and mitigating these inaccuracies are therefore an important component of the broader effort to advance practical quantum computing.

Quantum X Labs believes that LayerQake's demonstrated ability to reduce measurement bias and cumulative errors across multiple processors highlights the potential of its technology to contribute to improved reliability in quantum computing environments.

The Company views this milestone as an important step in the development of its broader quantum cybersecurity and quantum computing software portfolio, which includes technologies addressing quantum channel diagnostics, information security, verification and quantum computational reliability.

Following the successful completion of this initial experimental validation, Quantum X Labs intends to continue evaluating LayerQake's performance across additional quantum workloads, experimental conditions and hardware environments.

The Company believes that calibration technologies capable of improving the reliability of existing quantum processors may play an important role in supporting the development and eventual commercialization of quantum computing applications.

About Quantum X Labs Inc.

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Quantum X Labs' and its subsidiaries' strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“seek,”“will,”“consider,”“likely,”“assume,”“estimate,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“do not believe,”“aim,”“predict,”“plan,”“project,”“continue,”“potential,”“guidance,”“objective,”“outlook,”“trends,”“future,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“target,”“on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the potential of LayerQake to improve the reliability of quantum computing results, its plans to continue evaluating LayerQake across additional quantum workloads, experimental conditions and hardware environments, the potential role of calibration technologies in the development and commercialization of quantum computing applications, the Company's strategic direction and technological roadmap, the development and commercialization of its quantum computing, quantum sensing, quantum cybersecurity and related technologies, the advancement of its quantum gyroscope, atomic clock and error-correction initiatives, potential applications of its technologies in defense, aerospace, homeland security, critical infrastructure and other industries, anticipated strategic partnerships and commercial opportunities, and the Company's ability to translate its intellectual property and research programs into commercial products, governmental programs and revenue-generating opportunities. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others, the risk that results achieved in limited experimental settings may not be replicated in additional tests, on other hardware or in commercial applications. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Quantum X Labs is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

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