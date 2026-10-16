NVIDIA RTX Spark Pcs Available Today - A New Beginning For Windows Pcs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Windows Computers Bring Together NVIDIA Blackwell RTX Graphics, CUDA and AI Technologies With up to 128GB of Unified Memory to Deliver a New Class of PC

News Summary:



NVIDIA RTX Spark laptops are available today from ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft and MSI - with additional systems to follow - bringing RTX acceleration and NVIDIA's full-stack AI platform to slim, premium Windows PCs for creation, gaming and local AI.

RTX Spark delivers up to 1 petaflop of AI compute and up to 128GB of unified memory - enabling AI developers, creators and gamers to run frontier AI models locally, render 90GB+ 3D scenes and play AAA games at 1440p at over 100 frames per second, all on a slim, portable device. Day-one support across local AI agents, creative apps and major games helps users put RTX Spark to work immediately - from editing with Adobe Photoshop and Premiere to running Hermes and OpenClaw agents and playing titles including Gears of War: E-Day and NBA 2K27 with NVIDIA DLSS 5.



SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced the availability of NVIDIA RTX Spark TM laptops, bringing together RTX graphics and NVIDIA's full-stack AI platform in slim, premium Windows PCs for accelerated creation, immersive gaming and powerful local AI - rolling out from ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft and MSI.

Combining decades of NVIDIA innovation into a single superchip, RTX Spark delivers up to 128GB of unified memory and 1 petaflop of FP4 AI performance to run large language models and AI agents locally. On a single device, creators, developers and gamers can move seamlessly between their everyday workflows and emerging AI agents on the familiar Windows platform.

“RTX Spark brings the power of NVIDIA AI, RTX graphics and CUDA together with Microsoft Windows in one PC for creating, gaming and running personal AI agents,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.“Together with Microsoft and our PC industry partners, we're bringing creators, developers and gamers a new generation of Windows PC, built for the work they do today and the personal AI agents they'll work with next.”

“We're building Windows to be the platform for hybrid intelligence, where AI can run locally when it makes sense and reach the cloud when needed,” said Yusuf Mehdi, executive vice president at Microsoft.“Windows PCs powered by RTX Spark unlock powerful new local compute for creators and developers, expanding what they can create, build and run on Windows.”

A New Beginning for Windows PCs

RTX Spark brings NVIDIA's accelerated computing platform to a new generation of portable Windows PCs.

At its foundation is a single superchip combining an NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU and an NVIDIA Grace CPU with up to 128GB of unified memory and up to 1 petaflop of FP4 AI performance. That shared memory allows demanding creative projects and local AI models to run simultaneously and efficiently. MediaTek collaborated with NVIDIA on the custom CPU design, contributing to its best-in-class power efficiency, performance and connectivity.

All of NVIDIA's platform innovation comes together in RTX Spark - NVIDIA CUDA®, DLSS, OptiXTM, Reflex, G-SYNC®, TensorRTTM and hardware-accelerated video - in a device that fits in a messenger bag. Slim, efficient designs and all-day battery life bring these capabilities wherever users create, develop and play.

From Tool to Teammate

RTX Spark gives users the capabilities to deploy local AI agents that turn the PC from a tool into an everyday teammate that can complete tasks, generate assets and write code.

Users can put agents to work immediately. Guided setup and easy installers help users get started with agents, including GitHub Copilot, Hermes, OpenClaw, Perplexity, Pi and WorkBuddy, without requiring a command line.

“Personal AI becomes more useful when it can work with your tools and help get things done,” said Dillon Rolnick, CEO at Nous Research, creators of Hermes Agent.“We brought Hermes to RTX Spark so people can put open AI models and agents to work locally on a Windows laptop, with greater control over their data and the freedom to shape AI around their own workflows.”

NVIDIA's models and tools build on that ecosystem. Nemotron 3.5 Bolt 74B-A9B 24GB, a 74-billion-parameter model optimized for tool calling and multistep tasks, brings more capable local AI to supported RTX Spark configurations.

The NVIDIA OpenShell TM secure runtime and Microsoft Execution Containers help users control agent permissions, while NVIDIA agent skills let compatible agents work with tools including NVIDIA Broadcast, RTX Remix and Omniverse TM libraries. For example, compatible agents can adjust Broadcast effects during a stream or batch-process recorded clips, all on a local PC.

That experience extends across devices with NVIDIA PAIR, letting RTX Spark serve AI inference to compatible Windows, Linux and macOS computers on a home network while keeping other PCs free for creating and gaming.

Create, Innovate, Play

RTX Spark helps creators move from an idea to finished content wherever they work, with the ability to edit 8K 4:2:2 video and render large 3D scenes up to 90GB, even when unplugged.

With the arrival of RTX Spark, Adobe is enhancing its industry-leading creative applications, including Photoshop, Premiere and Substance 3D, with NVIDIA TensorRT acceleration in AI-editing features. In Premiere, creators can work faster across some of the most intensive parts of post-production, from playback and rendering to effects, color grading and more. Photoshop and Premiere offer native RTX Spark support through beta releases available at launch, with Substance coming soon.

“Creatives are pushing the boundaries of what's possible across image, video, audio and 3D, and they need tools that can keep up with their ambitions,” said Deepa Subramaniam, vice president of product marketing for creative professionals at Adobe.“By combining NVIDIA's advanced computing technology with Adobe's industry-leading creative applications, we're delivering enhanced experiences that empower creatives to bring their ideas to life with greater power and speed.”

For enhancing recorded content, NVIDIA Broadcast 2.3 lets creators remove background noise from existing recordings and shape their voice with Studio Voice Mic Profiles. Beta RTX Video features enable up to 4K super resolution and 4x frame generation.

In ComfyUI, new RTX Video nodes can turn 15 frames-per-second (fps) AI-generated video into smoother 60 fps footage and convert it to high dynamic range without requiring per-use cloud inference charges.

Code, Test and Deploy With One Machine

As AI shifts software development from writing code to directing agents, work often spans a laptop, a cloud AI model and a cloud virtual machine for testing.

RTX Spark brings coding, testing and prototyping onto one machine. Native CUDA support lets developers run models and agents locally, keeping locally processed code and context on their device with a path to deploy across more than 150 million NVIDIA RTXTM AI PCs and NVIDIA GPUs in the cloud. Windows Developer Config streamlines setup, while Windows Subsystem for Linux provides familiar Linux tools used in cloud development.

NVIDIA Skills, an open source GitHub repository, teaches agents to use NVIDIA CUDA-X TM tools and libraries, helping developers build NVIDIA-accelerated apps without CUDA expertise.

NVIDIA and Microsoft have readied developer tools for RTX Spark, including the first PyTorch-CUDA build for Windows on Arm, the first Python build that is native by default, the first native Conda installer, support for 97% of the top 15,000 Python packages, and coding agents such as GitHub Copilot and Pi.

Game Ready With Hundreds of Games

RTX Spark brings immersive gaming to the same portable Windows PC used for creating and developing, with NVIDIA Blackwell RTX graphics enhancing image quality and accelerating performance in supported titles.

Launch support spans single-player adventure and online multiplayer games including Cyberpunk 2077, Fortnite, Gears of War: E-Day, Marvel Rivals, World of Warcraft and NBA 2K27.

NBA 2K27 showcases that immersive experience, using NVIDIA DLSS 5 technology with the 3D-Guided Neural Rendering feature to enhance lighting and material details for greater realism. A new 2x faster AI model, available today, boosts DLSS 5 frame rates by up to 1.4x. NVIDIA's suite of RTX gaming technologies - DLSS, ray tracing, G-SYNC and Reflex - bring sharper visuals, smoother gameplay and greater responsiveness.

“Bringing the energy of NBA basketball to life means making every detail feel authentic,” said Peter Kavic, senior producer for visual concepts at 2K.“We worked with NVIDIA to bring 'NBA 2K27' to RTX Spark, using DLSS 5 with 3D-Guided Neural Rendering to deliver richer lighting and boost the visual quality of materials to deliver a jump in photorealism on a new generation of slim laptops and compact desktops.”

Availability

RTX Spark laptops are available globally today from ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft and MSI through their websites and major retailers, starting at $2,599, with a limited-time promotion for new Perplexity users. Pricing and configurations vary by region.

The lineup of RTX Spark laptops includes ASUS ProArt P14 and P16, Dell XPS 16, HP OmniBook Ultra and OmniBook X 14, Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n, Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra, and MSI Prestige N16 Flip AI+ and Prestige N16.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Stephenie Ngo

Consumer PR

NVIDIA Corporation

...

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: expectations with respect to growth, performance, availability, and benefits of NVIDIA's products, services and technologies, and related trends and drivers; expectations with respect to NVIDIA's third party arrangements, including with its collaborators and partners; expectations with respect to technology developments, and related trends and drivers; projected market growth and trends; expectations with respect to AI and related industries; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA's reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA's products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA's existing products and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA's products or NVIDIA's partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA's products or technologies when integrated into systems; NVIDIA's ability to realize the potential benefits of business investments or acquisitions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on NVIDIA's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Many of the products and features described herein remain in various stages and will be offered on a when-and-if-available basis. The statements above are not intended to be, and should not be interpreted as a commitment, promise, or legal obligation, and the development, release, and timing of any features or functionalities described for our products is subject to change and remains at the sole discretion of NVIDIA. NVIDIA will have no liability for failure to deliver or delay in the delivery of any of the products, features or functions set forth herein.

© 2026 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, and other NVIDIA product and service names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries and regions. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at