Aduro Clean Technologies Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results And Provides Business Update

In October 2026, Aduro participated in the International Refining and Petrochemical Conference (“IRPC”) 2026 in Houston, Texas. Mr. Appelman, Chief Revenue Officer, presented“A New Technology to Unlocking Value from Highly Paraffinic Crude Oil,” outlining the Company's development work applying HCT to highly paraffinic crude oils and the potential implications of the technology for producers, midstream operators and refiners evaluating these feedstocks.

The presentation further expanded industry engagement around the paraffinic crude development program building on progress made during the quarter, including the acquisition of representative Uinta Basin crude feedstocks and completion of a dedicated continuous-flow development unit. Participation at IRPC provided an opportunity to engage directly with refining and petrochemical industry participants as Aduro advances the paraffinic crude program through continuous-flow testing and further technology development.

Following quarter-end, Eric Appelman, Chief Revenue Officer of Aduro, was elected to the Board of Chemical Recycling Europe (“CRE”) for the 2026–2028 mandate. The election took place at the CRE General Assembly on September 29, 2026, in Brussels, ahead of the organization's Annual Conference, where Mr. Appelman presented Aduro's HydrochemolyticTM Technology and scale-up pathway for the chemical recycling of polyolefins.

Aduro joined CRE in March 2026, and Mr. Appelman's Board role expands the Company's participation in European industry dialogue as regulatory and market frameworks for circular plastics continue to develop. CRE's current priorities include supporting investment in chemical recycling, strengthening demand and offtake for circular materials, and advancing implementation of recycled-content and mass-balance provisions. The engagement is relevant to Aduro as it advances its planned 10,000 metric-tonne-per-year FOAK Plant at Chemelot in the Netherlands.

Complete copies of the Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended August 31, 2026, are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ( ) and on EDGAR ( ).

Note:

(1) Non-GAAP measure. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as alternatives to net income/loss determined in accordance with IFRS. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, change in fair value of derivative financial liability, and acquisition related expenses. The Company believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are meaningful financial metrics for investors as it adjusts income to reflect amounts which the Company can use to fund working capital requirements and fund future growth initiatives.

Non-IFRS measures

This news release presents information about EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, both of which are non-IFRS financial measures, to provide supplementary information about operating performance. Aduro defines EBITDA as net income or loss before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA removes non-cash share-based compensation, non-cash change in fair value of derivative financial liability, and acquisition related expenses from EBITDA. The Company believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric for investors as it adjusts income to reflect amounts which the Company can use to fund working capital requirements and fund future growth initiatives. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended as a substitute for IFRS measures. A limitation of utilizing these non-IFRS measures is that the IFRS accounting effects of the adjustments do in fact reflect the underlying financial results of Aduro's business and these effects should not be ignored in evaluating and analyzing Aduro's financial results. Therefore, management believes that Aduro's IFRS measures of net loss and the same respective non-IFRS measure should be considered together. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's HydrochemolyticTM technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development / Investor Relations

...

+1 226 784 8889

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding continued operation and development of the NGP Pilot Plant; plans for longer-duration campaigns and testing of additional and increasingly representative waste-plastic feedstocks; use of NGP operating data to support process optimization, equipment refinement and engineering of the planned FOAK Plant at Chemelot; completion of Early Works with Saipem and potential progression into FEED and subsequent engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and start-up activities; development of feedstock preparation, logistics and supply arrangements; development and potential future expansion of the broader FOAK Facility; continued testing and development activities with AstroTurf and ECOCE; advancement of the Company's paraffinic crude program; potential opportunities arising from customer, industry and commercial engagements; use of proceeds from completed financings; and the Company's broader scale-up and commercialization plans.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions, including assumptions regarding continued performance and availability of the NGP Pilot Plant and other development equipment; the ability to reproduce and extend operating results across different feedstocks and process conditions; the suitability and availability of feedstocks for planned testing; the applicability of Pilot Plant data to larger-scale engineering and operation; successful completion of planned engineering and development activities; continued participation of technical, commercial and industry counterparties; availability of qualified personnel, equipment, suppliers and contractors; access to sufficient capital; receipt of required permits and regulatory approvals; and the Company's ability to advance the FOAK Program and other development activities as planned.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include operational challenges or delays; variability in feedstock composition, process performance, product yield or product quality; inability to reproduce laboratory or Pilot Plant results at larger scale; challenges translating Pilot Plant data into industrial engineering design; delays, scope changes or cost increases affecting the FOAK Program; the possibility that the Saipem engagement may not progress beyond the Early Works phase; inability to secure sufficient or suitable feedstock, financing, suppliers, contractors, customers, offtake or logistics arrangements; the possibility that non-binding memoranda of understanding, customer evaluation programs and other collaborations may not result in definitive agreements or commercial transactions; changes in regulatory, market or economic conditions; competition; intellectual-property risks; and other risks described in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ and EDGAR .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable law.









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at