Woodward Appoints Paxton Mcvoy As Chief Information Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD), a global leader in aerospace and industrial energy control solutions, today announced the appointment ofas Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective Oct. 19, 2026. He will join the company's Executive Leadership Team, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Chip Blankenship.

In this newly created role, McVoy will lead Woodward's global information technology organization and set the direction for the company's digital strategy, including enterprise resource planning (ERP), data and analytics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and technology-enabled business transformation.

McVoy joins Woodward from Veralto, where he was Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer. Following Veralto's separation from Danaher, he led the new public company's global technology strategy and operations and helped build Veralto's technology organization after the company became independent. His responsibilities included enterprise technology, cybersecurity, data and AI, infrastructure, procurement, and oversight of the ERP portfolio across 13 operating companies. Earlier in his career, he held senior IT leadership roles at Medtronic, including Vice President and CIO for the company's Surgical Innovations business. He also previously led Medtronic's transition from Oracle to SAP.

"Paxton has a proven history of using technology to improve business performance and leading digital transformation across complex global organizations like ours. In this role he will help us to set the direction for how information technology will support our long-term growth strategy," said Chip Blankenship, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Woodward. "His experience shaping enterprise technology strategy, advancing AI capabilities, and building strong teams will help us strengthen Woodward's digital foundation in line with our efforts to serve customers and create shareholder value."

"I am looking forward to joining Woodward at an important point in the company's growth," said McVoy. "Woodward's focus on innovation, operational excellence, and creating value for customers and shareholders creates a real opportunity to use technology as a strategic advantage. I look forward to working with the leadership team and Woodward members around the world to help ensure the success of the company's digital transformation."

McVoy holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business from Otterbein University and an MBA from The Ohio State University.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Our purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion, and motion control systems perform in some of the world's harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at .

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at .