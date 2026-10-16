Niki Biosolutions' Rett Syndrome Biomarker Program Featured In The International Rett Syndrome Foundation's“Rett Research Tool Belt” Series

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company's blood-based microRNA biomarker panel is designed to support monitoring of disease progression and treatment response in Rett syndrome

Access the“Rett Research Tool Belt” at

PRINCETON, NJ and NEW HAVEN, CT, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niki BioSolutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIKI) (“Niki” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on unmet medical needs and genomic and biomarker testing solutions, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, DiamiR Biosciences Corp. (“DiamiR”), was selected to participate in the International Rett Syndrome Foundation's (“IRSF”)“Rett Research Tool Belt” series, which highlights technologies advancing Rett syndrome research and therapeutic development.

In the interview, Kira Sheinerman, Ph.D., co-founder of DiamiR and Director of Niki, discusses the need for accurate, minimally invasive biomarkers capable of monitoring Rett syndrome severity, progression, and potential response to treatment, including in clinical trials. She further describes Niki's approach to test development, which is based on targeted selection and quantitative analysis of organ-enriched microRNA detectable in blood plasma. The full article can be accessed at

Niki's team is developing a Rett syndrome biomarker panel consisting of 44 microRNAs enriched in the brain and other organs, such as liver, lung, and muscles, affected by Rett syndrome, and detectable in the blood. The panel was evaluated in blood samples of over 200 individuals with and without Rett syndrome in two clinical biomarker studies conducted in collaboration with Montefiore Medical Center and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

“As new Rett syndrome therapies advance through clinical development, we believe objective, minimally invasive biomarkers could become increasingly valuable tools by providing researchers and clinicians with effective molecular solutions for evaluating and monitoring disease severity, progression, and response to treatment,” said Alidad Mireskandari, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer and President of Niki BioSolutions.“Our Rett syndrome program illustrates the potential of Niki's biomarker technology to address unmet needs in drug development, as well as its utility in clinical research and planning of care. We appreciate the IRSF's continued opportunities to share this work with the Rett syndrome research community.”

About Niki BioSolutions

Niki BioSolutions is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on unmet medical needs and high-quality genomic and biomarker testing solutions to healthcare providers, research institutions, and life sciences organizations through its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory. The company combines proprietary technologies with a commitment to scientific rigor to support precision medicine across a range of therapeutic areas, including brain health and oncology. Niki BioSolutions collaborates with leading academic centers, disease foundations, and biopharma companies.

About International Rett Syndrome Foundation

The International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF) is dedicated to accelerating research and improving the lives of individuals and families affected by Rett syndrome. The IRSF provides resources, support, and advocacy while funding trailblazing research to develop effective treatments for Rett syndrome.“Rett Research Tool Belt” showcases the diverse methodologies, translational strategies, and precision medicine approaches driving progress across the field today, while also giving the Rett community an opportunity to learn more about the researchers behind this important work. For more information, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“target,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“propose,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“predict,”“potential,”“seek,”“future,”“outlook,” and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among, Niki BioSolutions's ability to successfully operate its business and provide value to stockholders, Niki BioSolutions's future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to Niki BioSolutions's and industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industries in which Niki BioSolutions operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which Niki BioSolutions operates, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory factors, and other factors, such as Niki BioSolutions's ability to execute on its strategies. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC on October 6, 2025 (File No. 333-290742), and in other reports filed under the company's prior name, Aptorum Group Limited and that will be filed by Niki BioSolutions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Niki BioSolutions does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

646-829-9701

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