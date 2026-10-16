ASUS Proart P16 & P14, Powered By NVIDIA RTX Spark, Now Available For Purchase In The United States

Fremont, CA, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







ASUS ProArt P16 and ProArt P14

KEY POINTS

· Built for local agentic AI: ProArt P16 and P14 laptops, powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark with up to 1 petaflop AI performance and up to 128GB of unified memory are built for advanced local agents and complex workflows

· Revolutionary AI for agents and creativity: Purpose-built for local AI agents, featuring exclusive ASUS generative AI apps, token-free AI for predictable costs, privacy-first on-device processing, RTX acceleration for creative workflows, and the CUDA ecosystem for advanced AI development

· Accessible agent-and-app ecosystem: ASUS partners with ComfyUI, the leading open-source visual AI workflow platform, and Hermes Agent by Nous Research, so creators can build and run local AI workflows using plain language

ASUS today announced that the new ProArt P16 (H7607BA) and ProArt P14 (H7407BA) laptops are now available for purchase in the United States. Powered by the NVIDIA RTX Spark, these devices are designed for creators, AI developers, and gamers, delivering the capabilities of NVIDIA's full-stack AI platform along with a comprehensive suite of RTX technologies in a thin-and-light design.

A new class of personal Windows PCs powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark

The ASUS ProArt P16 and P14 redefine personal computing. Featuring the NVIDIA RTX Spark Superchip, which combines an NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU with up to 6,144 cores, NVIDIA Grace CPU with up to 20 cores, fifth-generation Tensor Cores with FP4 support, and NVIDIA NVLink-C2C interconnect technology, these laptops enable demanding workloads that can exceed the memory capacity of conventional PCs. With up to 1 petaflop of AI performance and up to 128GB of high-bandwidth unified memory, they can run large language and vision-language models, image and video generation pipelines, LoRA fine-tuning, agentic AI workflows, and complex 3D scenes locally in a compact form factor.

By bringing advanced AI computing on device, ProArt P16 and P14 offer creators and developers greater control over performance, cost, privacy, and customization. Local execution eliminates per-token charges for everyday experimentation and iteration, helping reduce long-term AI costs. For users running intensive AI-agent workloads daily, cloud token costs may exceed the cost of a ProArt RTX Spark-powered PC within as little as five to ten months.1 Keeping models, prompts, source files, and project data on device also helps protect intellectual property while enabling offline workflows when needed. At the same time, users retain the flexibility to choose local, cloud, or hybrid execution based on workload requirements.

Backed by NVIDIA's CUDA ecosystem, RTX Spark supports a growing range of AI models, creative applications, and development tools with RTX acceleration. ASUS extends these capabilities through a comprehensive ecosystem designed for agentic AI workflows:

· Local GenAI built into ProArt: ASUS preloads exclusive ProArt applications that bring local AI directly into the creative workflow. MuseTree integrates two of the best local image models FLUX and WAN for token-free local generative creation, while StoryCube brings AI-powered scene recognition, media organization, and intelligent asset management to Windows.

· The best of local and cloud AI: ProArt combines local RTX-powered AI with leading cloud creative services, including Adobe Creative Cloud bundles, giving creators the flexibility to move between local and cloud workflows depending on performance, privacy and creative needs. On eligible ASUS laptops, an exclusive Google AI bundle2 further enhances hybrid AI creative experiences.

· Hermes, the personalized creative expert: Built by Nous Research, Hermes is an open-source autonomous AI partner that executes complex goals across desktop apps, terminal, and local files with persistent memory, isolated sandboxes and self-improving skills. Through the dedicated Hermes Skill, it connects with ASUS MuseTree to deliver one of the most accessible local AI image- and video-generation experiences, powered by the popular FLUX and Wan models.

· Zenni Claw, the ASUS native assistant: ASUS agent for everyday AI and productivity that provides deeper integration with ASUS applications and devices for daily tasks, content management and product control.

· ComfyUI, the agent-ready workflow builder: ASUS has partnered with ComfyUI, the leading open-source platform for visual AI workflows, used by millions of creators worldwide. ComfyUI's validated workflows and resource packs make it easy to create AI images and video on ProArt PCs, and its agent-ready design lets assistants like Hermes build and run workflows for users. Its global community keeps adding new models and tools, so ProArt users always have the latest in AI.

Together, RTX Spark, ASUS AI applications, and an expanding ecosystem of models, agents, and workflow tools create a flexible platform for creators, developers, and AI enthusiasts to build, customize, and scale AI-powered workflows locally or in the cloud.

Thoughtful Design for the AI Era

The new ProArt P16 and ProArt P14 deliver exceptional AI and creative performance in a thin-and-light form factor, featuring precision CNC-crafted chassis and high-capacity batteries up to 99.9Wh and 90Wh, respectively, for extended productivity on the go. Designed around real creator workflows, they combine premium portability with practical functionality, including comprehensive I/O for dongle-free connectivity, a precision haptic touchpad for more intuitive interactions, and sleek Nano Black and Neo White finishes. An ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen display - ProArt P16 supports up to a 4K display with NVIDIA G-SYNC while ProArt P14 offers 3K resolution - further elevate the experience with Delta E < 1 color accuracy for professional-grade color fidelity. With peak HDR brightness of up to 1,600 nits and anti-reflective coating technology, the display delivers exceptional clarity for content creation, rendering, AI-assisted workflows, and creative development wherever work takes place.

Availability and Pricing

ProArt P16 (H7607BA) and ProArt P14 (H7407BA) laptops, starting at $2,599.993, are now available for purchase online at the ASUS Store and Best Buy, with in-store availability at participating Best Buy and Micro Center locations expected in early Q4 2026.

For more information, please visit or contact your local ASUS representative.

ProArt P16 (H7607BA):