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ASUS Proart P16 & P14, Powered By NVIDIA RTX Spark, Now Available For Purchase In The United States


Date: 2026-10-16 08:02:24

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New ProArt laptops combine high-capacity unified memory, open agent and workflow ecosystems, and ASUS AI applications for private, customizable creation without token limits

Fremont, CA, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ASUS ProArt P16 and ProArt P14

KEY POINTS

· Built for local agentic AI: ProArt P16 and P14 laptops, powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark with up to 1 petaflop AI performance and up to 128GB of unified memory are built for advanced local agents and complex workflows

· Revolutionary AI for agents and creativity: Purpose-built for local AI agents, featuring exclusive ASUS generative AI apps, token-free AI for predictable costs, privacy-first on-device processing, RTX acceleration for creative workflows, and the CUDA ecosystem for advanced AI development

· Accessible agent-and-app ecosystem: ASUS partners with ComfyUI, the leading open-source visual AI workflow platform, and Hermes Agent by Nous Research, so creators can build and run local AI workflows using plain language

ASUS today announced that the new ProArt P16 (H7607BA) and ProArt P14 (H7407BA) laptops are now available for purchase in the United States. Powered by the NVIDIA RTX Spark, these devices are designed for creators, AI developers, and gamers, delivering the capabilities of NVIDIA's full-stack AI platform along with a comprehensive suite of RTX technologies in a thin-and-light design.

A new class of personal Windows PCs powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark

The ASUS ProArt P16 and P14 redefine personal computing. Featuring the NVIDIA RTX Spark Superchip, which combines an NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU with up to 6,144 cores, NVIDIA Grace CPU with up to 20 cores, fifth-generation Tensor Cores with FP4 support, and NVIDIA NVLink-C2C interconnect technology, these laptops enable demanding workloads that can exceed the memory capacity of conventional PCs. With up to 1 petaflop of AI performance and up to 128GB of high-bandwidth unified memory, they can run large language and vision-language models, image and video generation pipelines, LoRA fine-tuning, agentic AI workflows, and complex 3D scenes locally in a compact form factor.

By bringing advanced AI computing on device, ProArt P16 and P14 offer creators and developers greater control over performance, cost, privacy, and customization. Local execution eliminates per-token charges for everyday experimentation and iteration, helping reduce long-term AI costs. For users running intensive AI-agent workloads daily, cloud token costs may exceed the cost of a ProArt RTX Spark-powered PC within as little as five to ten months.1 Keeping models, prompts, source files, and project data on device also helps protect intellectual property while enabling offline workflows when needed. At the same time, users retain the flexibility to choose local, cloud, or hybrid execution based on workload requirements.

Backed by NVIDIA's CUDA ecosystem, RTX Spark supports a growing range of AI models, creative applications, and development tools with RTX acceleration. ASUS extends these capabilities through a comprehensive ecosystem designed for agentic AI workflows:

· Local GenAI built into ProArt: ASUS preloads exclusive ProArt applications that bring local AI directly into the creative workflow. MuseTree integrates two of the best local image models FLUX and WAN for token-free local generative creation, while StoryCube brings AI-powered scene recognition, media organization, and intelligent asset management to Windows.

· The best of local and cloud AI: ProArt combines local RTX-powered AI with leading cloud creative services, including Adobe Creative Cloud bundles, giving creators the flexibility to move between local and cloud workflows depending on performance, privacy and creative needs. On eligible ASUS laptops, an exclusive Google AI bundle2 further enhances hybrid AI creative experiences.

· Hermes, the personalized creative expert: Built by Nous Research, Hermes is an open-source autonomous AI partner that executes complex goals across desktop apps, terminal, and local files with persistent memory, isolated sandboxes and self-improving skills. Through the dedicated Hermes Skill, it connects with ASUS MuseTree to deliver one of the most accessible local AI image- and video-generation experiences, powered by the popular FLUX and Wan models.

· Zenni Claw, the ASUS native assistant: ASUS agent for everyday AI and productivity that provides deeper integration with ASUS applications and devices for daily tasks, content management and product control.

· ComfyUI, the agent-ready workflow builder: ASUS has partnered with ComfyUI, the leading open-source platform for visual AI workflows, used by millions of creators worldwide. ComfyUI's validated workflows and resource packs make it easy to create AI images and video on ProArt PCs, and its agent-ready design lets assistants like Hermes build and run workflows for users. Its global community keeps adding new models and tools, so ProArt users always have the latest in AI.

Together, RTX Spark, ASUS AI applications, and an expanding ecosystem of models, agents, and workflow tools create a flexible platform for creators, developers, and AI enthusiasts to build, customize, and scale AI-powered workflows locally or in the cloud.

Thoughtful Design for the AI Era

The new ProArt P16 and ProArt P14 deliver exceptional AI and creative performance in a thin-and-light form factor, featuring precision CNC-crafted chassis and high-capacity batteries up to 99.9Wh and 90Wh, respectively, for extended productivity on the go. Designed around real creator workflows, they combine premium portability with practical functionality, including comprehensive I/O for dongle-free connectivity, a precision haptic touchpad for more intuitive interactions, and sleek Nano Black and Neo White finishes. An ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen display - ProArt P16 supports up to a 4K display with NVIDIA G-SYNC while ProArt P14 offers 3K resolution - further elevate the experience with Delta E < 1 color accuracy for professional-grade color fidelity. With peak HDR brightness of up to 1,600 nits and anti-reflective coating technology, the display delivers exceptional clarity for content creation, rendering, AI-assisted workflows, and creative development wherever work takes place.

Availability and Pricing

ProArt P16 (H7607BA) and ProArt P14 (H7407BA) laptops, starting at $2,599.993, are now available for purchase online at the ASUS Store and Best Buy, with in-store availability at participating Best Buy and Micro Center locations expected in early Q4 2026.

For more information, please visit or contact your local ASUS representative.

ProArt P16 (H7607BA):

H7607BA-PA/P16_1X0_24_512 H7607BA-PA/P16_1X0_32_1T H7607BA-PB98T H7607BA-PB97T H7607BA-XP99T
Key SKU Differences 24GB RAM / 512GB SSD / 4K OLED 32GB RAM / 1TB SSD / 4K OLED 64GB RAM / 1TB SSD / 3K OLED 64GB RAM / 1TB SSD / 4K OLED 128GB RAM / 2TB SSD / 4K OLED
ASUS Store Buy now Buy now Buy now
Best Buy Buy now Buy now Buy now Buy now
Micro Center Coming soon

ProArt P14 (H7407BA):

H7407BA-PA/P14_1X0_24_512 H7407BA-PA/P14_1X0_32_512 H7407BA-XB97T H7407BA-XB99T
Key SKU Differences 24GB RAM / 512GB SSD / 3K OLED 32GB RAM / 512GB SSD / 3K OLED 48GB RAM / 1TB SSD / 3K OLED 128GB RAM / 1TB SSD / 3K OLED
ASUS Store Buy now Buy now
Best Buy Buy now Buy now Buy now Buy now
Micro Center Coming soon

Press Contacts

ASUS USA PR Team: ...

Notes to Editors

ProArt P16 (H7607BA) Product Page:

ProArt P14 (H7407BA) Product Page:

ASUS USA Pressroom: news/

ASUS USA Facebook:

ASUS USA X (Twitter):

Specifications4

ProArt P16 (H7607BA)

Year 2026
CPU Up to NVIDIA RTX SparkTM N1X with a 6,144-core Blackwell RTX GPU and a 20-core Grace CPU
Graphics NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU
Display Up to 16", touch screen, WQUXGA(WQU), 4K (3840 x 2400) ASUS Lumina Pro OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, up to1600nits HDR peak brightness, DCI-P3:100% color gamut, Pantone® Validated, VESA DisplayHDRTM True Black 1000 certified, TÜV Rheinland-certified, anti-reflection coating
Operating System Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro (varies by SKU)
Memory Up to 128GB LPDDR5X on board
Storage Up to 2TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
Connectivity Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)
Camera FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello
I/O Ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
3x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C with support for display / power delivery
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
SD Express 7.0 card reader
Audio Smart Amp Technology
Built-in speaker
Built-in array microphone, Dolby Atmos
Battery 99.9WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
A/C Adapter TYPE-C, 140W AC Adapter, Output: 28V DC, 5A, 140W, Input: 100~240V AC, 50/60Hz universal, TYPE-C Cable: 240W
Material Aluminum
Dimensions 13.94" x 9.57" x 0.51" ~ 0.63"
Weight 3.90lbs.
MSRP Starting at $2,799.995

ProArt P14 (H7407BA):

Year 2026
CPU Up to NVIDIA RTX SparkTM N1X with a 6,144-core Blackwell RTX GPU and a 20-core Grace CPU
Graphics NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU
Display 14", touch screen, WQXGA+(WQ+), 3K (2880 x 1800) ASUS Lumina Pro OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1600nits HDR peak brightness, DCI-P3:100% color gamut, Pantone® Validated, VESA DisplayHDRTM True Black 1000 certified, TÜV Rheinland-certified, anti-reflection coating
Operating System Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro (varies by SKU)
Memory Up to 128GB LPDDR5X on board
Storage Up to 1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
Connectivity Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)
Camera FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello
I/O Ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
3x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C with support for display / power delivery
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
SD 4.0 card reader
Audio Smart Amp Technology
Built-in speaker
Built-in array microphone, Dolby Atmos
Battery 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
A/C Adapter TYPE-C, 140W AC Adapter, Output: 28V DC, 5A, 140W, Input: 100~240V AC, 50/60Hz universal, TYPE-C Cable: 240W
Material Aluminum
Dimensions 12.23" x 8.62" x 0.55" ~ 0.63"
Weight 3.26lbs
MSRP Starting at $2,599.996

###

About ASUS

ASUS (2357.TW) is an innovative technology leader delivering the world's most comprehensive AI solutions across Infrastructure, Physical AI, AI PC/Devices, and Engineering the AI Advantage. Guided by its“Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities” strategy, ASUS is bringing enterprise-to-edge AI to life. The ASUS portfolio also includes the ROG and ProArt sub-brands, which serve gamers and creators worldwide.

1 Illustrative TCO. ProArt P16 128GB at $6,000, 36-month amortization, electricity <$2/mo (80W, EIA US commercial avg. 14.19¢/kWh, Jun 2026). Cloud: official list prices per 1M output tokens (Anthropic; OpenAI GPT-5.6-sol short-context promotional rate), checked Sep 2026. Input token case assumes 15:1 input:output (OpenRouter State of AI) and 70% cache hits (OpenRouter, Aug 2026). Actual results vary by model, utilization, and caching.

2 With every purchase, eligible customers receive three months of Google AI Pro at no additional cost, redeemable through the MyASUS app. Google AI Pro unlocks expanded access to Google's most capable Gemini models and higher usage limits across Google AI tools for advanced creative, research, and professional workflows. The plan also includes 5 TB of cloud storage, giving users more room for documents, photos, videos, and creative projects. Promotional offers are subject to change. Please visit the ASUS website (content/asus-googleai/ ) for the most up-to-date offer details, terms, conditions, and eligibility requirements.

3 MSRP shown is the manufacturer's suggested retail price and is subject to change without notice. Actual retail pricing is determined by the retailer.

4 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment, and other factors. Full specifications are available at .

5 MSRP shown is the manufacturer's suggested retail price and is subject to change without notice. Actual retail pricing is determined by the retailer.

6 MSRP shown is the manufacturer's suggested retail price and is subject to change without notice. Actual retail pricing is determined by the retailer.



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Press Inquiries

Anthony Spence
asuspr_usa [at] asus.com
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48720 Kato Road | Fremont, CA 94538


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