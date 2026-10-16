Private Bancorp Of America, Inc. Announces Strong Net Income For Third Quarter 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $11.4 million, compared to $13.1 million in the prior quarter and $9.7 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Net income for the third quarter of 2026 represents a return on average assets of 1.65% and a return on average tangible common equity(1) of 15.62%.

Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2026 was $1.97, compared to $2.27 in the prior quarter and $1.65 in the third quarter of 2025.

Core deposits were $2.36 billion as of September 30, 2026, an increase of $31.8 million, or 1.4%, from June 30, 2026, and an increase of $171.5 million, or 7.8%, from September 30, 2025. Total deposits were $2.41 billion. There was no change to the balance in brokered deposits.

Total cost of deposits was 1.66% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 1.63% in the prior quarter and 2.02% in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 3 bps quarter over quarter and a decrease of 17.8% year over year. The spot rate for total deposits was 1.68% as of September 30, 2026, compared to 1.65% at June 30, 2026. Total cost of funding sources was 1.71% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 1.68% in the prior quarter and 2.08% in the third quarter of 2025.

Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $2.19 billion as of September 30, 2026, an increase of $54.0 million, or 2.5%, from June 30, 2026, and an increase of $105.1 million, or 5.0%, from September 30, 2025.

Investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) were $267.7 million as of September 30, 2026, an increase of $30.6 million, or 12.9%, since June 30, 2026, and an increase of $67.8 million, or 33.9%, from September 30, 2025, primarily as a result of new securities purchased.

Net interest margin was 5.05% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 5.18% in the prior quarter and 4.65% in the third quarter of 2025.

For the third quarter of 2026, a provision expense of $1.3 million was recorded, compared to a provision reversal of $0.2 million for the prior quarter and a provision expense of $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2025. The allowance for loan losses was 1.45% of loans HFI as of September 30, 2026, compared to 1.43% at June 30, 2026 and 1.38% at September 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2026, criticized loans totaled $71.9 million, or 3.29% of total loans, compared to $58.0 million, or 2.72% of total loans, at June 30, 2026 and $70.5 million, or 3.39% of total loans, at September 30, 2025.

Tangible book value per share(1) was $50.56 as of September 30, 2026, compared to $49.57 at June 30, 2026 and $44.11 at September 30, 2025. The Company's Registration Statement on Form 10 (the“Registration Statement”) was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 29, 2026, and its common stock began trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (“NASDAQ”) on July 30, 2026 (the“NASDAQ Uplisting”). Included in the quarter were approximately $0.9 million of expenses associated with the NASDAQ Uplisting, and approximately $1.4 million year to date. LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBAM), (the“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (the“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2026. The Company reported net income of $11.4 million, or $1.97 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $13.1 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, in the prior quarter, and $9.7 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025. Rick Sowers, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, stated,“We are pleased with our third quarter results. The quarter included strong loan production and continued top-quartile net interest margin. Pipelines are strong going into the fourth quarter. Although criticized assets increased in the quarter, we are dedicating the appropriate resources to improve our credit metrics and believe that reserves are more than adequate. Our focus remains on delivering superior service and solutions to our clients and building a scalable business through investments in technology and people, including our recent hires in key positions - Chief Operating Officer, Chief Credit Officer and General Counsel, amongst others.” Sowers added,“This year we celebrate 20 years of providing our signature Distinctly Different® service. It's this commitment to quality service delivered by an exceptional team that has driven consistent growth and shareholder value creation.” “PBAM began trading on NASDAQ on July 30, 2026, and the subsequent share price performance reflected not only continued attractive financial results but also the increase in trading volume in the third quarter. We thank the management team and the professional support we received for their sterling efforts in this transformative uplisting,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.“Profitability continues to be strong and the potential of being included in the reconstitution of the Russell 2000 Index provides additional momentum. The listing also creates additional strategic options and flexibility in pursuing external growth opportunities and enhances our successful team lift-out organic growth strategy by enhancing operational advantages in retaining and hiring exceptional talent. These factors, together with access to capital, provide opportunities for creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders.” STATEMENT OF INCOME Net Interest Income Net interest income for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $34.1 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 1.7%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $4.8 million, or 16.3%, from the third quarter of 2025. The increase from the prior quarter was driven by a $1.2 million increase in interest income, primarily reflecting higher interest on deposits in other financial institutions and higher investment securities income, partially offset by a modest increase in interest expense. Net Interest Margin Net interest margin (“NIM”) for the third quarter of 2026 was 5.05%, compared to 5.18% for the prior quarter and 4.65% in the third quarter of 2025. The decrease of 13 basis points (bps) in NIM from the prior quarter was primarily a result of the 15 bps positive impact from net nonaccrual interest adjustments in the second quarter, partially offset by approximately 4 bps from higher prepayment penalties and 2 bps from a special FHLB stock dividend recorded in the third quarter. The yield on interest-earning assets was 6.60% for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 6.70% for the prior quarter, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.34% for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 2.32% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 1.66% for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 1.63% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 1.61% in the third quarter of 2026 compared to 1.57% in the prior quarter and 1.93% for the third quarter of 2025. The spot rate for total deposits was 1.68% as of September 30, 2026, compared to 1.65% at June 30, 2026. Provision for Credit Losses A credit loss provision expense of $1.3 million was recorded for the third quarter of 2026, compared to a $0.2 million provision reversal in the prior quarter and a $1.8 million provision expense in the third quarter of 2025. The total provision expense for the quarter was comprised of $0.4 million for loans HFI and $0.9 million for unfunded commitments. Net recoveries were $0.9 million. Effective July 1, 2026, the Company implemented a new current expected credit loss (“CECL”) model for loans HFI and unfunded commitments. The third-quarter provision included approximately $0.8 million associated with the model transition, primarily reflecting an increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments. For more details, please refer to the“Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL)” section below. Noninterest Income Noninterest income was $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $1.0 million in the prior quarter and $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2025. U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans totaling $6.1 million were sold during the third quarter of 2026 with a 10.72% average trade premium, resulting in a net gain on sale of $337 thousand, compared with sales of $3.4 million with a 10.50% average trade premium and a $0.2 million premium reimbursement that reduced the net gain on sale to $4 thousand in the prior quarter. Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense was $18.4 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $16.9 million in the prior quarter and $15.9 million in the third quarter of 2025. The $1.5 million increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to $0.6 million of impairment expense related to other real estate owned (“OREO”), a $0.4 million increase in compensation and employee benefits, and increased costs related to the NASDAQ Uplisting. The NASDAQ Uplisting costs totaled approximately $0.9 million during the quarter and were included primarily in professional services and other expenses. Other expenses increased $1.1 million from the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to the $0.6 million OREO impairment expense and $0.3 million NASDAQ initial listing fee. The efficiency ratio(1) was 51.68% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 48.81% in the prior quarter and 50.49% in the third quarter of 2025. The increase in the efficiency ratio from the prior quarter primarily reflected a $1.5 million increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by a $0.4 million increase in noninterest income and a $0.6 million increase in net interest income. The Company continues to invest in people, processes and technology to scale the business. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to contribute to upward pressure on wages, as well as increased costs related to third-party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage. Provision for Income Tax Expense Provision for income tax expense was $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $4.8 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2026 was 28.3%, compared to 26.7% in the prior quarter and 29.7% in the third quarter of 2025. The effective tax rate increased from the prior quarter primarily due to discrete tax benefits associated with equity compensation that lowered the prior quarter's effective tax rate. STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION As of September 30, 2026, total assets were $2.75 billion, an increase of $39.9 million since June 30, 2026. The increase in assets from the prior quarter primarily reflected a $54.0 million increase in loans HFI and a $30.6 million increase in AFS securities, partially offset by a $49.1 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents. AFS securities were $267.7 million as of September 30, 2026, an increase of $30.6 million, or 12.9%, since June 30, 2026, primarily as a result of new securities purchased. As of September 30, 2026, the net unrealized loss on the AFS securities portfolio, which is comprised primarily of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities, was $17.7 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $8.9 million (pre-tax) as of June 30, 2026. The increase in net unrealized losses was due to higher market interest rates during the quarter. The average duration of the Bank's AFS portfolio is 4.4 years. The AFS portfolio's book yield increased to 4.13% at September 30, 2026, from 3.83% at September 30, 2025. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities. Loans HFI totaled $2.19 billion as of September 30, 2026, an increase of $54.0 million since June 30, 2026, primarily reflecting higher investor-owned commercial real estate, SBA 504, multifamily and construction loan balances, partially offset by lower owner-occupied commercial real estate and commercial and industrial balances. Total deposits were $2.41 billion as of September 30, 2026, an increase of $31.8 million since June 30, 2026. During the quarter, core deposits increased by $31.8 million, as a $25.1 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the IntraFi ICS and CDARS programs) was accompanied by a $6.7 million increase in noninterest-bearing core deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 28.3% of total core deposits. Brokered deposits were $49.3 million as of September 30, 2026, unchanged since June 30, 2026. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represented 52.8% of total deposits as of September 30, 2026. As of September 30, 2026, total available liquidity was $2.4 billion or 191.8% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposits. Total available liquidity is comprised of $502 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.9 billion of unused borrowing capacity. Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) As of September 30, 2026, the allowance for loan losses was $31.7 million, or 1.45% of loans HFI, compared to $30.5 million or 1.43% of loans HFI as of June 30, 2026. The allowance-to-loans HFI ratio was 1.38% at September 30, 2025. The increase in the coverage ratio primarily reflected net loan growth, with originations and balance increases carrying higher reserve rates than loans paid off or paid down, as well as risk-rating downgrades and higher qualitative reserves on construction loans. Nonperforming assets were 1.58% of total assets as of September 30, 2026, compared to 1.50% as of June 30, 2026. Effective July 1, 2026, the Company implemented a new CECL model for loans HFI and unfunded commitments, including a change in its CECL software vendor and more granular loan segmentation based on shared risk characteristics. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $1.4 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $0.5 million as of June 30, 2026. At the July 1 transition, the new model decreased the allowance for loans HFI by approximately $47 thousand and increased the reserve for unfunded commitments by approximately $0.8 million. At September 30, 2026, criticized loans totaled $71.9 million, or 3.29% of total loans, compared to $58.0 million, or 2.72% of total loans, at June 30, 2026, of which classified loans were $67.7 million and $51.0 million, respectively. Criticized loans were $70.5 million, or 3.39% of total loans, at September 30, 2025. The September 30, 2026 classified balance consisted of 54 loans: 42 real estate secured loans totaling $57.5 million with a 62.0% weighted-average LTV; and 12 commercial and industrial loans totaling $10.2 million. The increase in criticized loans is primarily attributable to a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing impacting two related real estate investor loans totaling $8.8 million and delinquent payments for two SBA 504 real estate loans totaling $3.7 million. As of September 30, 2026, nonaccrual loans were $28.8 million, up from $26.9 million as of June 30, 2026. Specific reserves of $1.9 million were held against nonaccrual loan balances of $4.4 million. The nonaccrual loans without specific reserves were supported by collateral values exceeding their loan balances, except for one $1.5 million commercial and industrial loan placed on nonaccrual during the quarter. As of September 30, 2026, nonperforming assets were $43.3 million, or 1.58% of total assets, an increase of $2.8 million from $40.5 million, or 1.50% of total assets, at June 30, 2026, driven by a $1.9 million increase in nonaccrual loans and a $0.9 million increase in other real estate owned. Capital Ratios (2) The Bank's capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for“well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

September 30, 2026 (2) June 30, 2026 CalPrivate Bank Tier I leverage ratio 11.47%

11.52%

Tier I risk-based capital ratio 13.95%

13.61%

Total risk-based capital ratio 15.20%

14.86%



(2) September 30, 2026 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.

Share Repurchases Authorized

During the second quarter of 2026, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $10.0 million of its common stock. As of September 30, 2026, no shares had been repurchased under this program.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBAM)

PBAM is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank, which operates offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo, Beverly Hills, and Montecito, as well as through efficient digital banking services. CalPrivate Bank is driven by its core values of building client Relationships based on superior funding Solutions, unparalleled Service, and mutual Trust. The Bank caters to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, closely held businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs, delivering a Distinctly Different® personalized banking experience while leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance our clients' evolving needs. CalPrivate Bank is in the top tier of customer service survey ratings in the nation, scoring almost 3x higher than the median domestic bank. The Bank offers comprehensive deposit and treasury services, rapid and creative loan options including various portfolio and government-guaranteed lending programs, and innovative, unique technologies that drive enhanced client performance. Additionally, CalPrivate Bank is a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank, an SBA Preferred Lender, and has been honored as Community Bank 504 Lender of the Year by the NADCO Community Impact Awards, exemplifying excellence in the banking industry. These recognitions highlight the Bank's commitment to delivering exceptional banking services and setting new industry standards.

Investor information is available at CalPrivate Bank's website is .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, including efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and return on average tangible common equity. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, to permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers

President and Chief Executive Officer

Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank

(424) 303-4894

Cory Stewart

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank

(206) 293-3669

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, estimates, projections and beliefs concerning future events, financial performance and the assumptions underlying those statements. Words such as“may,”“could,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend” and“plan,” and similar expressions, may identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These factors include the effects of depositors withdrawing funds unexpectedly, counterparties being unable to provide liquidity sources that we believe should be available, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which the Company operates, including competition in lending and deposit acquisition, the unpredictability of fee income from participation in SBA loan programs, liquidations and mergers in our markets and nationally, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, system failures and data security, whether we can effectively secure and implement new technology solutions, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation; public company costs and compliance with SEC reporting, NASDAQ and internal-control requirements; and volatility and liquidity of our common stock.

Other risks include changes in the U.S. and local economies and financial markets; developments in the banking industry that affect customer confidence, liquidity and regulatory responses; changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policy, including Federal Reserve policy; the speed and predictability of changes in interest rates and liquidity, market, credit and operational conditions; our ability to attract and retain deposits and other funding sources and changes in their composition; labor-market conditions and federal budget and debt developments; concentrations in SBA and commercial real estate loans and in particular geographic areas and industries; possible credit-related impairment of investment securities; changes in nonperforming assets and charge-offs; customer acceptance of new products and our ability to retain essential personnel; changes in tax, banking, securities and insurance laws and their application; the cost and complexity of maintaining compliance; the effectiveness of our risk-management framework and quantitative models; changes in accounting standards and regulatory requirements, including FDIC assessments; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and in borrowers' financial condition; competition from banks, nonbank providers and financial technology companies; financial-system disruptions, geopolitical events, war, terrorism, pandemics and natural or man-made disasters; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them; disruption from artificial intelligence and other new technologies; climate-related credit, compliance, reputational and operating risks; and legal, regulatory and judicial proceedings. Our ability to manage these risks and to meet public-company obligations, including Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, may also affect actual results.

Additional risks appear in our Form 10, as amended, and latest Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, and in other SEC filings available at Forward-looking statements are not guarantees or predictions of future performance. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements for changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made; you should not place undue reliance on them. Although we believe in good faith the assumptions and bases supporting our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that those assumptions and bases will prove accurate.



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 30,346 $ 32,211 $ 29,605 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 16,825 22,275 16,314 Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 204,063 245,869 215,448 Total cash and due from banks 251,234 300,355 261,367 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 4,356 4,344 4,295 Investment debt securities available for sale 267,701 237,074 199,852 Loans held for sale - - 314 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs and unaccreted discounts 2,186,690 2,132,724 2,081,611 Allowance for loan losses (31,722 ) (30,462 ) (28,785 ) Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance 2,154,968 2,102,262 2,052,826 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 11,251 11,251 10,652 Operating lease right of use assets 6,757 6,733 6,811 Premises and equipment, net 2,759 2,525 2,252 Servicing assets, net 1,632 1,717 2,004 Accrued interest receivable 9,417 8,248 8,031 Other assets 38,145 33,793 28,077 Total assets $ 2,748,220 $ 2,708,302 $ 2,576,481 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing $ 669,868 $ 663,200 $ 654,072 Interest bearing 1,743,125 1,718,037 1,618,296 Total deposits 2,412,993 2,381,237 2,272,368 FHLB borrowings 8,000 8,000 11,000 Other borrowings 17,981 17,979 17,974 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 17,897 15,570 17,185 Total liabilities 2,456,871 2,422,786 2,318,527 Shareholders' equity Common stock 78,223 78,214 76,403 Additional paid-in capital 4,849 4,264 4,479 Retained earnings 220,660 209,263 182,546 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (12,383 ) (6,225 ) (5,474 ) Total shareholders' equity 291,349 285,516 257,954 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,748,220 $ 2,708,302 $ 2,576,481







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended Year to Date Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Interest Income Loans $ 39,050 $ 39,038 $ 36,771 $ 116,055 $ 111,340 Investment securities 2,920 2,384 2,051 7,965 5,356 Deposits in other financial institutions 2,630 1,953 2,432 6,368 6,814 Total interest income 44,600 43,375 41,254 130,388 123,510 Interest Expense Deposits 10,052 9,413 11,440 28,825 34,715 Borrowings 423 417 482 1,284 1,618 Total interest expense 10,475 9,830 11,922 30,109 36,333 Net interest income 34,125 33,545 29,332 100,279 87,177 Provision for credit losses 1,261 (204 ) 1,792 3,076 3,384 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 32,864 33,749 27,540 97,203 83,793 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 520 533 537 1,597 1,685 Net gain on sale of loans 337 4 1,008 1,248 2,000 Other noninterest income 578 464 627 1,526 1,830 Total noninterest income 1,435 1,001 2,172 4,371 5,515 Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 11,552 11,142 10,882 33,505 30,949 Occupancy and equipment 944 876 841 2,678 2,525 Data processing 1,476 1,491 1,429 4,336 4,151 Professional services 1,281 1,061 742 2,952 2,189 Other expenses 3,124 2,293 2,011 7,449 5,835 Total noninterest expense 18,377 16,863 15,905 50,920 45,649 Income before provision for income taxes 15,922 17,887 13,807 50,654 43,659 Provision for income taxes 4,513 4,769 4,106 14,100 12,947 Net income $ 11,409 $ 13,118 $ 9,701 $ 36,554 $ 30,712 Net income available to common shareholders $ 11,326 $ 13,018 $ 9,623 $ 36,292 $ 30,459 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 1.99 $ 2.29 $ 1.67 $ 6.38 $ 5.30 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.97 $ 2.27 $ 1.65 $ 6.31 $ 5.22 Average shares outstanding 5,682,307 5,681,165 5,757,192 5,685,830 5,748,975 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,749,108 5,741,395 5,837,837 5,754,931 5,833,902







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025

Average Balance Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Average Balance Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Average Balance Interest

Average Yield/Rate Interest-Earning Assets Deposits in other financial institutions $ 265,181 $ 2,630 3.93 % $ 206,162 $ 1,953 3.80 % $ 210,669 $ 2,432 4.58 % Investment securities 266,645 2,920 4.38 % 241,093 2,384 3.96 % 203,167 2,051 4.04 % Loans, including LHFS 2,149,788 39,050 7.21 % 2,148,935 39,038 7.29 % 2,091,309 36,771 6.98 % Total interest-earning assets 2,681,614 44,600 6.60 % 2,596,190 43,375 6.70 % 2,505,145 41,254 6.53 % Noninterest-earning assets 58,108 46,930 45,419 Total Assets $ 2,739,722 $ 2,643,120 $ 2,550,564 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered 312,893 459 0.58 % 293,170 319 0.44 % 262,730 878 1.33 % Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 1,156,007 7,087 2.43 % 1,114,162 6,765 2.44 % 1,031,209 7,456 2.87 % Time deposits, excluding brokered 230,863 1,988 3.42 % 213,426 1,818 3.42 % 233,094 2,185 3.72 % Total deposits, excluding brokered 1,699,763 9,534 2.23 % 1,620,758 8,902 2.20 % 1,527,033 10,519 2.73 % Total brokered deposits 49,301 518 4.17 % 49,514 511 4.14 % 84,841 921 4.31 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,749,064 10,052 2.28 % 1,670,272 9,413 2.26 % 1,611,874 11,440 2.82 % FHLB advances 8,000 85 4.22 % 8,000 83 4.16 % 11,000 120 4.33 % Other borrowings 17,980 338 7.46 % 17,981 334 7.45 % 17,973 362 7.99 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,775,044 10,475 2.34 % 1,696,253 9,830 2.32 % 1,640,847 11,922 2.88 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 656,242 649,135 638,306 Total Funding Sources 2,431,286 10,475 1.71 % 2,345,388 9,830 1.68 % 2,279,153 11,922 2.08 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 16,901 17,583 17,582 Shareholders' equity 291,535 280,149 253,829 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,739,722 $ 2,643,120 $ 2,550,564 Net interest income/spread $ 34,125 4.89 % $ 33,545 5.02 % $ 29,332 4.45 % Net interest margin 5.05 % 5.18 % 4.65 %







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Year to Date Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earning Assets: Deposits in other financial institutions $ 219,024 $ 6,368 3.89 % $ 201,788 $ 6,814 4.51 % Investment securities 246,058 7,965 4.32 % 181,395 5,356 3.94 % Loans 2,141,437 116,055 7.25 % 2,079,818 111,340 7.16 % Total interest-earning assets 2,606,519 130,388 6.69 % 2,463,001 123,510 6.70 % Noninterest-earning assets 52,788 39,141 Total Assets $ 2,659,307 $ 2,502,142 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered 301,199 1,354 0.60 % 250,054 2,662 1.42 % Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 1,109,672 20,130 2.43 % 996,707 21,416 2.87 % Time deposits, excluding brokered 220,369 5,658 3.43 % 216,257 6,238 3.86 % Total deposits, excluding brokered 1,631,240 27,142 2.22 % 1,463,018 30,316 2.77 % Total brokered deposits 53,542 1,683 4.20 % 129,252 4,399 4.55 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,684,782 28,825 2.29 % 1,592,270 34,715 2.91 % FHLB advances 8,769 278 4.24 % 15,949 531 4.45 % Other borrowings 17,979 1,006 7.48 % 17,976 1,087 8.08 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,711,530 30,109 2.35 % 1,626,195 36,333 2.99 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 648,543 614,319 Total Funding Sources 2,360,073 30,109 1.71 % 2,240,514 36,333 2.17 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 17,976 19,279 Shareholders' equity 281,258 242,349 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,659,307 $ 2,502,142 Net interest income/spread $ 100,279 4.98 % $ 87,177 4.53 % Net interest margin 5.14 % 4.73 %



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 251,234 $ 300,355 $ 297,001 $ 155,015 $ 261,367 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 4,356 4,344 4,326 4,355 4,295 Investment securities 267,701 237,074 220,908 217,837 199,852 Loans held for sale - - 596 2,330 314 Total loans held-for-investment 2,186,690 2,132,724 2,140,964 2,126,147 2,081,611 Allowance for loan losses (31,722 ) (30,462 ) (30,236 ) (29,323 ) (28,785 ) Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance 2,154,968 2,102,262 2,110,728 2,096,824 2,052,826 Operating lease right of use assets 6,757 6,733 7,196 6,352 6,811 Premises and equipment, net 2,759 2,525 2,678 2,783 2,252 Other assets and interest receivable 60,445 55,009 50,493 49,561 48,764 Total assets $ 2,748,220 $ 2,708,302 $ 2,693,926 $ 2,535,057 $ 2,576,481 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest Bearing $ 669,868 $ 663,200 $ 735,802 $ 606,105 $ 654,072 Interest Bearing 1,743,125 1,718,037 1,638,893 1,617,776 1,618,296 Total Deposits 2,412,993 2,381,237 2,374,695 2,223,881 2,272,368 Borrowings 25,981 25,979 25,978 28,976 28,974 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 17,897 15,570 20,521 18,236 17,185 Total liabilities 2,456,871 2,422,786 2,421,194 2,271,093 2,318,527 Shareholders' equity Common stock 78,223 78,214 78,053 76,972 76,403 Additional paid-in capital 4,849 4,264 3,992 4,389 4,479 Retained earnings 220,660 209,263 196,247 187,473 182,546 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (12,383 ) (6,225 ) (5,560 ) (4,870 ) (5,474 ) Total shareholders' equity 291,349 285,516 272,732 263,964 257,954 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,748,220 $ 2,708,302 $ 2,693,926 $ 2,535,057 $ 2,576,481 Book value per common share $ 50.85 $ 49.87 $ 47.72 $ 46.08 $ 44.45 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 50.56 $ 49.57 $ 47.38 $ 45.75 $ 44.11 Shares outstanding 5,729,832 5,725,696 5,715,049 5,728,187 5,803,016

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Condensed Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Interest income $ 44,600 $ 43,375 $ 42,413 $ 41,872 $ 41,254 Interest expense 10,475 9,830 9,804 10,819 11,922 Net interest income 34,125 33,545 32,609 31,053 29,332 Provision for credit losses 1,261 (204 ) 2,019 2,558 1,792 Net interest income after provision for credit

losses 32,864 33,749 30,590 28,495 27,540 Service charges on deposit accounts 520 533 544 529 537 Net gain on sale of loans 337 4 907 320 1,008 Other noninterest income 578 464 484 564 627 Total noninterest income 1,435 1,001 1,935 1,413 2,172 Compensation and employee benefits 11,552 11,142 10,811 10,633 10,882 Occupancy and equipment 944 876 858 906 841 Data processing 1,476 1,491 1,369 1,347 1,429 Professional services 1,281 1,061 610 660 742 Other expenses 3,124 2,293 2,032 2,187 2,011 Total noninterest expense 18,377 16,863 15,680 15,733 15,905 Income before provision for income taxes 15,922 17,887 16,845 14,175 13,807 Income taxes 4,513 4,769 4,818 4,221 4,106 Net income $ 11,409 $ 13,118 $ 12,027 $ 9,954 $ 9,701 Net income available to common shareholders $ 11,326 $ 13,018 $ 11,942 $ 9,874 $ 9,623 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 1.99 $ 2.29 $ 2.10 $ 1.73 $ 1.67 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.97 $ 2.27 $ 2.07 $ 1.71 $ 1.65 Average shares outstanding 5,682,307 5,681,165 5,694,148 5,701,291 5,757,192 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,749,108 5,741,395 5,773,819 5,785,991 5,837,837





Performance Ratios Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 ROAA 1.65 % 1.99 % 1.88 % 1.53 % 1.51 % ROAE 15.53 % 18.78 % 17.94 % 15.11 % 15.16 % ROATCE (1) 15.62 % 18.90 % 18.07 % 15.22 % 15.28 % Net interest margin 5.05 % 5.18 % 5.21 % 4.84 % 4.65 % Net interest spread 4.89 % 5.02 % 5.04 % 4.67 % 4.45 % Efficiency ratio (1) 51.68 % 48.81 % 45.39 % 48.46 % 50.49 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.66 % 2.56 % 2.45 % 2.41 % 2.47 %

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

Selected Quarterly Average Balances (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Total assets $ 2,739,722 $ 2,643,120 $ 2,593,472 $ 2,589,506 $ 2,550,564 Earning assets $ 2,681,614 $ 2,596,190 $ 2,540,198 $ 2,545,081 $ 2,505,145 Total loans, including loans held for sale $ 2,149,788 $ 2,148,935 $ 2,125,318 $ 2,101,190 $ 2,091,309 Total deposits $ 2,405,306 $ 2,319,407 $ 2,273,818 $ 2,279,735 $ 2,250,180 Total shareholders' equity $ 291,535 $ 280,149 $ 271,873 $ 261,344 $ 253,829





Loan Balances by Type (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Commercial Real Estate (CRE): Investor owned $ 598,556 $ 570,865 $ 560,707 $ 577,730 $ 595,833 Owner occupied 213,557 223,442 238,653 236,623 226,919 Multifamily 217,207 184,005 177,151 155,941 145,496 Secured by single family 235,949 205,365 194,494 198,743 210,812 Land and construction 59,405 48,782 43,879 47,029 53,976 SBA secured by real estate 431,749 409,467 430,962 403,609 402,648 Total CRE 1,756,423 1,641,926 1,645,846 1,619,675 1,635,684 Commercial business: Commercial and industrial 394,283 453,854 461,824 471,526 415,353 SBA non-real estate secured 33,022 34,935 31,265 32,853 28,655 Total commercial business 427,305 488,789 493,089 504,379 444,008 Consumer 2,962 2,009 2,029 2,093 1,919 Total loans held for investment $ 2,186,690 $ 2,132,724 $ 2,140,964 $ 2,126,147 $ 2,081,611





Deposits by Type (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Noninterest-bearing DDA $ 669,868 $ 663,200 $ 735,802 $ 606,105 $ 654,072 Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered 305,574 308,561 298,747 309,013 268,210 Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 1,142,469 1,136,048 1,073,682 1,024,829 1,038,035 Time deposits, excluding brokered 245,781 224,127 216,915 218,871 231,886 Total deposits, excluding brokered 2,363,692 2,331,936 2,325,146 2,158,818 2,192,203 Total brokered deposits 49,301 49,301 49,549 65,063 80,165 Total deposits $ 2,412,993 $ 2,381,237 $ 2,374,695 $ 2,223,881 $ 2,272,368







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Allowance for loan losses: Beginning balance $ 30,462 $ 30,236 $ 29,323 $ 28,785 $ 28,178 Provision for loan losses 361 (73 ) 2,026 2,898 1,666 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 899 299 (1,113 ) (2,360 ) (1,059 ) Ending balance 31,722 30,462 30,236 29,323 28,785 Reserve for unfunded commitments 1,446 546 677 684 1,024 Total allowance for credit losses $ 33,168 $ 31,008 $ 30,913 $ 30,007 $ 29,809





Asset Quality (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Total loans held-for-investment $ 2,186,690 $ 2,132,724 $ 2,140,964 $ 2,126,147 $ 2,081,611 Allowance for loan losses $ (31,722 ) $ (30,462 ) $ (30,236 ) $ (29,323 ) $ (28,785 ) 30-89 day past due loans, excluding nonaccrual $ 16,463 $ 880 $ 20,741 $ 5,945 $ 7,354 90+ day past due loans, excluding nonaccrual $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual loans $ 28,770 $ 26,893 $ 34,584 $ 42,227 $ 37,663 Other real estate owned (OREO) $ 14,552 $ 13,637 $ 8,568 $ 8,568 $ 8,568 NPAs / Total assets 1.58 % 1.50 % 1.60 % 2.00 % 1.79 % NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment 1.32 % 1.26 % 1.62 % 1.99 % 1.81 % Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries) $ (899 ) $ (299 ) $ 1,113 $ 2,360 $ 1,059 Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized) (0.17 )% (0.06 )% 0.21 % 0.45 % 0.20 % Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI 1.45 % 1.43 % 1.41 % 1.38 % 1.38 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 110.26 % 113.27 % 87.43 % 69.44 % 76.43 %

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP measures.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 18,377 $ 16,863 $ 15,680 $ 15,733 $ 15,905 Net interest income 34,125 33,545 32,609 31,053 29,332 Noninterest income 1,435 1,001 1,935 1,413 2,172 Total net interest income and noninterest income 35,560 34,546 34,544 32,466 31,504 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 51.68 % 48.81 % 45.39 % 48.46 % 50.49 % Pretax pre-provision net revenue Net interest income $ 34,125 $ 33,545 $ 32,609 $ 31,053 $ 29,332 Noninterest income 1,435 1,001 1,935 1,413 2,172 Total net interest income and noninterest income 35,560 34,546 34,544 32,466 31,504 Less: Noninterest expense 18,377 16,863 15,680 15,733 15,905 Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 17,183 $ 17,683 $ 18,864 $ 16,733 $ 15,599 Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, and Average Tangible Common Equity Net income $ 11,409 $ 13,118 $ 12,027 $ 9,954 $ 9,701 Average assets 2,739,722 2,643,120 2,593,472 2,589,506 2,550,564 Average shareholders' equity 291,535 280,149 271,873 261,344 253,829 Less: Average intangible assets 1,674 1,819 1,910 1,913 2,025 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 289,861 278,330 269,963 259,431 251,804 Return on average assets 1.65 % 1.99 % 1.88 % 1.53 % 1.51 % Return on average equity 15.53 % 18.78 % 17.94 % 15.11 % 15.16 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 15.62 % 18.90 % 18.07 % 15.22 % 15.28 % Tangible book value per share Total equity 291,349 285,516 272,732 263,964 257,954 Less: Total intangible assets 1,632 1,717 1,957 1,913 2,004 Total tangible equity 289,717 283,799 270,775 262,051 255,950 Shares outstanding 5,729,832 5,725,696 5,715,049 5,728,187 5,803,016 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 50.56 $ 49.57 $ 47.38 $ 45.75 $ 44.11

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity and return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP measures.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) Year to Date Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 50,920 $ 45,649 Net interest income 100,279 87,177 Noninterest income 4,371 5,515 Total net interest income and noninterest income 104,650 92,692 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 48.66 % 49.25 % Pretax pre-provision net revenue Net interest income $ 100,279 $ 87,177 Noninterest income 4,371 5,515 Total net interest income and noninterest income 104,650 92,692 Less: Noninterest expense 50,920 45,649 Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 53,730 $ 47,043 Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, and Average Tangible Common Equity Net income $ 36,554 $ 30,712 Average assets 2,659,307 2,502,142 Average shareholders' equity 281,258 242,349 Less: Average intangible assets 1,800 2,025 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 279,458 240,324 Return on average assets 1.84 % 1.64 % Return on average equity 17.38 % 16.94 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 17.49 % 17.09 %