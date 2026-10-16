Identity Wins 2026 PRNEWS Platinum Award For Consumer Products & Retail Campaign Of The Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agency and client partners Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie Ice Cream also earn three honorable mentions for integrated national product-launch campaign

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identity, one of the nation's leading independent public relations, marketing and creative agencies, today announced it has received the 2026 PRNEWS Platinum Award for Campaign of the Year: Consumer Products & Retail. The agency accepted the award in New York City on behalf of its client partners, Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie Ice Cream, for the integrated national launch of Little Debbie Ice Cream Sandwiches. The campaign also received three honorable mentions: Product Launch: Consumer; Campaign of the Year: Restaurant/F&B; and Campaign of the Year: B2C. Andrea Trapani, managing partner of Identity, made the announcement.

Presented annually by PRNEWS, the Platinum Awards recognize the communications industry's most impactful campaigns, agencies and teams. Identity's recognition reflects the strategy, creativity and execution behind a national campaign that brought together an iconic snack brand and a beloved ice cream maker to earn attention, spark conversation and drive results.

“The best work happens when a client is willing to make a bold idea real,” said Andrea Trapani, managing partner of Identity.“Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie Ice Cream trusted us to bring their brands together in a way consumers had never seen before. That trust gave our team room to create something truly distinctive, and it's exactly what our vision to be One of One is all about.”

The award-winning campaign supported the national introduction of Little Debbie Ice Cream Sandwiches through a fully integrated communications strategy designed to create enthusiasm among consumers, engage media and creators, and build momentum around the product launch. The campaign generated more than 220 media mentions and an estimated media audience of 1.3 billion, while driving more than 25 million Instagram and TikTok impressions. Its impact extended beyond awareness as Little Debbie Ice Cream Sandwiches became a best-selling product at major national grocery retailers.

The additional honorable mentions recognize the campaign's strength across product launch, food and beverage, and business-to-consumer communications categories.

Identity was also named to the 2027 PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120, recognizing the year's most innovative public relations and communications firms. Together, the honors reflect the agency's commitment to helping clients create work that earns attention, builds reputation and delivers business impact.

Identity is trusted by more than 100 companies to lead and manage their integrated communications programs. The firm provides strategic counsel and execution across modern PR, marketing and creative services, spanning media relations and corporate reputation, marketing and growth, and brand strategy and creative design. Identity supports clients across more than a dozen industries, including Motown Museum, Hudsonville Ice Cream, Zehnder's of Frankenmuth, JLL, Easton Town Center, Sodexo U.S., M1 Concourse, Nationwide Realty Investors and Verizon Partner Solutions, among many others.

About Identity

Identity is an independent, nationally recognized public relations agency helping companies connect reputation to revenue. Headquartered in Michigan and serving clients throughout the United States, Identity combines deep industry expertise with a modern approach spanning all areas of communications. The firm currently supports more than 100 client programs across more than a dozen industries, working across business models to solve complex communications challenges. Identity is a two-time national finalist for Agency of the Year and has been named to the PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120 for multiple consecutive years, recognizing the industry's most innovative and impactful PR and communications firms. To learn more, visit Identity at



Frequently Asked Questions About Identity and the PRNEWS Platinum Awards

What is Identity?

Identity is an independent, nationally recognized public relations, marketing and creative agency headquartered in Michigan. The firm helps companies connect reputation to revenue through integrated communications programs spanning media relations, corporate reputation, marketing and growth, brand strategy and creative services. Identity currently supports more than 100 client programs across more than a dozen industries.

What did Identity win at the 2026 PRNEWS Platinum PR Awards?

Identity won the 2026 PRNEWS Platinum Award for Campaign of the Year: Consumer Products & Retail.

Which campaign earned the award?

The award recognized Identity's integrated campaign supporting the national launch of Little Debbie Ice Cream Sandwiches, created in partnership with Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie Ice Cream.

Did the campaign receive any additional recognition?

Yes. In addition to the Campaign of the Year: Consumer Products & Retail win, the campaign received honorable mentions in three categories: Product Launch: Consumer; Campaign of the Year: Restaurant/F&B; and Campaign of the Year: B2C.

What are the PRNEWS Platinum PR Awards?

The PRNEWS Platinum PR Awards recognize the public relations industry's most impactful campaigns, agencies, teams and communications professionals. The awards celebrate work that demonstrates creativity, strategic thinking and measurable results.

Where is Identity headquartered?

Identity is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan, and serves clients throughout the United States. The agency also has a presence in Chicago and has expanded into Tampa, Florida.

What services does Identity provide?

Identity provides strategic counsel and execution across public relations, marketing and creative services. Its capabilities include media relations, corporate reputation, marketing and growth, brand strategy, creative design and fully integrated communications campaigns.

What industries does Identity serve?

Identity works across more than a dozen industries and business models. Its client portfolio includes organizations in consumer products, real estate, hospitality, professional services, automotive and mobility, education and other sectors.

What companies and organizations work with Identity?

Identity's client portfolio includes Motown Museum, Hudsonville Ice Cream, Zehnder's of Frankenmuth, JLL, Easton Town Center, Sodexo U.S., M1 Concourse, Nationwide Realty Investors, Olga's Kitchen, LA-Z-BOY Incorporated and Verizon Partner Solutions, among others.

CONTACT

Andrea Trapani

313.220.9500

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