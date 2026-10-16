Transunion Branded Call Display Named One Of TIME's Best Inventions Of 2026

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced that TIME has named its Branded Call Display solution one of the Best Inventions of 2026 in the Connectivity & Communication category. The solution helps consumers identify legitimate callers amid more than 50 billion robocalls initiated by fraudsters each year.

The solution was included in the Connectivity & Communications category, which honors the inventions that transform how people connect, communicate and collaborate. Branded Call Display enables businesses to display their name, logo and reason for the call. As a result, consumers can decide more accurately whether they should answer the phone.

“Rampant fraud has created a serious trust problem for the phone channel, to the point that consumers ignore important calls they're expecting simply because they don't recognize the number,” said James Garvert, Executive Vice President of Fraud and Communications Solutions at TransUnion.“Branded Call Display restores that trust for consumers and creates a new opportunity for businesses to promote and protect their brands.”

Branded Call Display authenticates calls in real time, helping protect consumers from spoofing and impersonation scams while improving engagement for legitimate businesses. Consumers instantly see who is calling, why they are calling, and whether the call is verified, transforming anonymous phone interactions into verified communications.

TransUnion also shaped the call-authentication ecosystem by supporting the establishment of STIR/SHAKEN as an industry standard and developing Branded Call Display to build on that infrastructure. Unlike traditional caller ID, which bad actors can spoof, or alternatives that require an app download, Branded Call Display operates through participating telecommunications networks.

Branded Call Display has demonstrated its value by collaborating with the largest mobile operators, growing business adoption and meaningful impact on operational results. Organizations across banking, healthcare, insurance and government agencies have reported various business benefits such as a 105% lift in answer rates, increases of up to 40% in callback rates, and 83% increase in offer conversions.

The solution has delivered more than 7 billion branded-call impressions across major wireless networks. In addition to the U.S., TransUnion has deployed Branded Call Display in Canada, Brazil and India, effectively impacting over 1B mobile subscribers.

TransUnion offers Branded Call Display through its Trusted Call Solutions suite, which helps reduce fraud and improve customer engagement. Learn more about these solutions here.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a TruTM picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments, we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® - and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.



