Hear Receives 2026 Global Recognition Award For Hearing Care Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition honors hear.com's Clinic-in-a-Box® teleaudiology platform and Horizon IX hearing aids for expanding access to personalized, medical-grade hearing care

MIAMI, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- hear.com, an international innovator in hearing care, has received a 2026 Global Recognition Award for Innovation, recognizing the company's work to make personalized, medical-grade hearing care more accessible through its Clinic-in-a-Box® teleaudiology platform and Horizon IX hearing aids.

The Global Recognition Awards evaluate approximately 15,000 entrants each year, with 5.8% receiving recognition. Winners are selected by an independent judging panel using the Rasch measurement model to objectively evaluate achievement across industries and categories.

hear.com was recognized for rethinking both how customers access professional hearing care and the experience they have once their journey to better hearing begins. Its Clinic-in-a-Box® platform brings licensed clinical care and diagnostic capabilities directly into customers' homes, while Horizon IX hearing aids were designed to improve speech clarity without sacrificing a natural listening experience.

“This recognition reflects the industry-leading work of our team to make high-quality hearing care easier for people to access and easier to integrate into their everyday lives,” said Paul Crusius, Co-CEO and Founder of hear.com.“Too many people still put off addressing their hearing loss because traditional care doesn't fit their circumstances. We believe the answer is to meet people where they are without compromising the quality of care they receive.”

Expanding Access to Professional Hearing Care

Clinic-in-a-Box® is the world's first end-to-end teleaudiology platform enabling patients to complete a medical-grade hearing evaluation, personalized fitting and follow-up consultation remotely with a state-licensed hearing care professional.

hear.com ships medical-grade diagnostic equipment, including a tablet, hearing aids and video otoscope, directly to a patient's home. The platform goes beyond a remote screening or mail-order model by combining diagnostic technology, licensed clinical expertise, hearing-aid programming and ongoing aftercare in one connected experience.

The platform is also reaching consumers who have historically faced greater geographic barriers to care. hear.com's teleaudiology customers are more likely to live in rural area, demonstrating the platform's ability to extend quality hearing care to people who may otherwise have gone without it.

Patient experience data has also shown strong results. Clinic-in-a-Box® has achieved a Net Promoter Score of more than double the industry average.

Improving the Everyday Hearing Experience

The award also recognizes hear.com's Horizon IX hearing aids, developed to address a persistent challenge in hearing technology: helping users understand speech clearly in noisy environments while maintaining a natural listening experience.

Horizon IX delivers exceptional speech clarity while preserving natural sound, all in a discreet hearing aid measuring just over one inch. Together, Clinic-in-a-Box® and Horizon IX make it easier for people to access expert hearing care and find technology that fits naturally into their daily lives.

The honor follows several other recent recognitions for hear.com, including a 2026 Gold Globee® Award and a 2026 Gold Stevie® Award.

hear.com is simplifying and scaling hearing care, serving an underserved global population of 1bn+ people with hearing loss. Leveraging an AI-powered, digital care model, proprietary tele-audiology technology, and access to a global network of 5,500 expert hearing care professionals, hear.com delivers personalized, evidence-based care that helps people move beyond the stigma of hearing loss and reconnect with the world around them - improving outcomes and experiences while expanding access and lowering the cost of care. Started in Berlin, Germany in 2012 and headquartered in Miami, FL, the founder-led Company employs more than 1,100 people in 8 countries.

Media Contact:

LaunchSquad for hear.com

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