Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. To Issue Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results November 6, 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (“Doman” or“the Company”) (TSX: DBM) is pleased to announce that it will report its third quarter 2026 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2026, after market hours on Friday, November 6, 2026.

The Company will host an analyst call on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Amar Doman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Darren Gwozd, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's financial performance for the period ended September 30, 2026.

To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-3982 or 1-201-493-6780. To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at to receive an instant automated call back. A replay of the conference call will be available from 3:30 p.m. ET, November 9, 2026, until 11:59 p.m. ET, November 23, 2026. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671, followed by access ID 13763325.

About Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.

Founded in 1989, Doman is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DBM.

As Canada's premier national distributor in the building materials and related products sector, Doman operates several distinct divisions with multiple treating plants, planing and specialty facilities and distribution centres coast-to-coast in all major cities across Canada and coast-to-coast across the United States.

Strategically located across Canada, Doman Building Materials Canada operates distribution centres coast-to-coast, and Doman Treated Wood Canada operates multiple treating plants near major cities. In the United States, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Doman Lumber operates 21 treating plants, two specialty planing mills and five specialty sawmills located in nine states, distributing, producing and treating lumber, fencing and building material servicing the central U.S.; Doman Tucker Lumber operates three treating plants, specialty sawmilling operations and a captive trucking fleet serving the U.S. east coast; Doman Building Materials USA and Doman Treated Wood USA serve the U.S. west coast with multiple locations in California and Oregon; and in the state of Hawaii the Honsador Building Products Group services 15 locations across all the islands.

For additional information on Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., please refer to the Company's filings on SEDAR+ and the Company's website .

For further information regarding Doman please contact:

Ali Mahdavi

Investor Relations

416-962-3300

...