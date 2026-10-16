LEI Code: 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

16 October 2026

Conversion of Ordinary C Shares into Ordinary Shares

Albion Crown VCT PLC (the "Company") announces that further to the announcement made on 7 October 2026 regarding the conversion of the Company's ordinary C shares of 1 penny each ("C Shares") into ordinary shares of 1 penny each ("Ordinary Shares") in accordance with the Company's articles of association (the "Conversion"), and the allotment of a further 44,253,919 C Shares (through a bonus issue) on 13 October 2026 as part of that process, the Conversion took place on 16 October 2026.

Under the Conversion, all of the 172,448,139 C Shares in issue were converted into 172,448,139 Ordinary Shares.

Application has been made for the admission of the 172,448,139 Ordinary Shares resulting from the Conversion to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities on or around 19 October 2026. Application will now be made for the removal from the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority of the C Shares.

Following the Conversion, the share capital of the Company consists of 693,365,016 Ordinary Shares, of which 45,787,992 Ordinary Shares are held in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 647,577,024. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

AlbionVC LLP

Telephone: 0207 601 1850